Sasse, Fortenberry doubt impact of U.S. sanctions against Russia

Sen. Ben Sasse on Tuesday described President Joe Biden's sanctions against Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine as "too little, too late."

"These sanctions should have happened before (Russian President Vladimir) Putin further invaded Ukraine — not after," the Republican senator said.

"Second, economic sanctions now need to more aggressively target Putin's oligarchs to make sure they feel real pain," he said.

"Third, we shouldn't fool ourselves into thinking that today's incremental sanctions will deter Putin from trying to install a puppet government in Kyiv."

The United States should supply Ukraine with more weapons, Sasse said, and "arm the Ukrainian people to the teeth."

Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry said "late-game sanctions after a failed (Vice President) Kamala Harris visit to Germany are not going to stop this determined aggressor."

Fortenberry suggested immediate return to American energy independence, an end to European dependence on Russian natural gas, reestablishment of Europe's burden-sharing with NATO and "arms for and support of reform within Ukraine" as actions that would make a difference.

