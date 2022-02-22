 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical

Sasse, Fortenberry doubt impact of U.S. sanctions against Russia

  • Updated
  • 0

Sen. Ben Sasse on Tuesday described President Joe Biden's sanctions against Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine as "too little, too late."

"These sanctions should have happened before (Russian President Vladimir) Putin further invaded Ukraine — not after," the Republican senator said.

Don Walton: A rare opportunity to think big in the Legislature now
Don Walton: Contest for governor opens up, features unfriendly fire

"Second, economic sanctions now need to more aggressively target Putin's oligarchs to make sure they feel real pain," he said.

"Third, we shouldn't fool ourselves into thinking that today's incremental sanctions will deter Putin from trying to install a puppet government in Kyiv."

The United States should supply Ukraine with more weapons, Sasse said, and "arm the Ukrainian people to the teeth."

Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry said "late-game sanctions after a failed (Vice President) Kamala Harris visit to Germany are not going to stop this determined aggressor."

Fortenberry suggested immediate return to American energy independence, an end to European dependence on Russian natural gas, reestablishment of Europe's burden-sharing with NATO and "arms for and support of reform within Ukraine" as actions that would make a difference. 

People are also reading…

Top three Republican gubernatorial candidates talk about campaign, their priorities
Watch now: Sen. Justin Wayne honors life-changing African guide

Photos: Tensions between Russia and Ukraine

Global efforts to head off a Russian invasion of Ukraine were dealt a serious blow on Feb. 21 when Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered his military to “maintain peace” in the disputed areas.

1 of 29

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA’s most powerful telescope could detect alien life by air pollution

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News