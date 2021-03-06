Sasse, Fischer vote against COVID-19 relief bill

Both Nebraska senators voted against the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill that passed the Senate on Saturday.
Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer criticized the bill and said it is more expensive than necessary.
"I voted against President (Joe) Biden’s stimulus because the bill represented a strictly partisan, progressive wish list filled with items unrelated to aiding our recovery from COVID-19," Fischer said. "In the last year, $4 trillion has been provided for relief with about $1 trillion still unspent.”
Sasse called the bill "pork-filled" and said it didn't do enough to address vaccine rollout.
"This $1.9 trillion ‘emergency’ bill is overwhelmingly non-emergency," he said.
Saturday's vote moves President Biden closer to a milestone political victory that would provide $1,400 checks for most Americans and direct billions of dollars to schools, state and local governments and businesses.
The bill cleared by a party-line vote of 50-49 after a marathon overnight voting session and now heads back to the House for final passage, which could come early next week.
Among the main items in the bill are:
* Expanded unemployment benefits from the federal government would be extended through Sept. 6 at $300 a week. That’s on top of what beneficiaries are getting through their state unemployment insurance program.
* The legislation provides a direct payment of $1,400 for a single taxpayer, or $2,800 for a married couple that files jointly, plus $1,400 per dependent. Individuals earning up to $75,000 would get the full amount, as would married couples with incomes up to $150,000.
* The legislation would send $350 billion to state and local governments and tribal governments for costs incurred up until the end of 2024.
* The bill calls for about $130 billion in additional help to schools for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. The money would be used to reduce class sizes and modify classrooms to enhance social distancing, install ventilation systems and purchase personal protective equipment. The money could also be used to increase the hiring of nurses and counselors and to provide summer school.
* A new program for restaurants and bars hurt by the pandemic would receive $25 billion. The grants provide up to $10 million per company with a limit of $5 million per physical location. The grants can be used to cover payroll, rent, utilities and other operational expenses.
* The bill provides $46 billion to expand federal, state and local testing for COVID-19 and to enhance contract tracing capabilities with new investments to expand laboratory capacity and set up mobile testing units. It also contains about $14 billion to speed up the distribution and administration of COVID-19 vaccines across the country.