Sasse, Fischer hail defeat of Senate filibuster change
Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse described Democratic efforts to change the filibuster rule in the Senate in an attempt to achieve enactment of their voting rights bill as "institutional arson" and an attempt to "create a one-party rule in the United States."

Both of Nebraska's Republican senators voted against the proposed change that failed to win the 60 votes required to succeed, essentially dooming the Democratic voting rights proposal. 

"Burning down 200 years of history for a few temporary victories is shortsighted at best, and institutional arson at worst," Fischer said.

"Nebraskans understand the importance of consensus-building," she said.

"In the state Unicameral, a two-thirds vote is required to end a filibuster -- not the simple majority that (Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer) has proposed," Fischer said. "The Nebraska way works."

When the American people elected a 50-50 Senate, Fischer said, "they voted for bipartisanship."

Sasse said President Joe Biden and Schumer attempted to "nuke the filibuster and create a one-party rule in the United States."

Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona "acted like adults" in voting against the effort to change the filibuster rule, Sasse said.

"The Senate likes to fancy itself the world's greatest deliberative body, but there are dozens of boards in places like Fremont, Norfolk and Scottsbluff that are more serious," he said. 

