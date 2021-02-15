Sasse defends vote to convict Trump in impeachment trial

While the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol was responsible for the violence that occurred on Jan. 6, former President Donald Trump was guilty of "inciting people with the lie that the election was stolen," Sen. Ben Sasse said Monday.

"The president summoned these people to the Capitol," Sasse said, in an effort "to try to intimidate Congress" and then-Vice President Mike Pence not to fulfill their duty to accept the Electoral College votes and certify the election of Joe Biden as the new president.

That action by Trump as president in defiance of the U.S. Constitution required Sasse to vote to convict Trump of impeachment charges, the Nebraska senator said during a radio interview on the Scott Voorhees Show on KFAB.

"It is the duty of elected officials to be faithful to the Constitution," Sasse said.

Sasse was one of seven Republican senators to vote to convict Trump.

The 57-43 vote fell 10 votes short of the required two-thirds majority.

Many Republican senators said the Senate could not convict a president after he has left office.