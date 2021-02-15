Sasse defends vote to convict Trump in impeachment trial

While the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol was responsible for the violence that occurred on Jan. 6, former President Donald Trump was guilty of "inciting people with the lie that the election was stolen," Sen. Ben Sasse said Monday.
"The president summoned these people to the Capitol," Sasse said, in an effort "to try to intimidate Congress" and then-Vice President Mike Pence not to fulfill their duty to accept the Electoral College votes and certify the election of Joe Biden as the new president.
That action by Trump as president in defiance of the U.S. Constitution required Sasse to vote to convict Trump of impeachment charges, the Nebraska senator said during a radio interview on the Scott Voorhees Show on KFAB.
"It is the duty of elected officials to be faithful to the Constitution," Sasse said.
Sasse was one of seven Republican senators to vote to convict Trump.
The 57-43 vote fell 10 votes short of the required two-thirds majority.
Many Republican senators said the Senate could not convict a president after he has left office.
But Sasse noted Monday that Trump "abused power while he was in office" and was impeached by the House of Representatives while he still was president.
While Sasse faces threatened censure by the members of the Nebraska Republican state central committee for his impeachment vote, he was just reelected last November to a new six-year term with a record landslide vote that outpaced Trump's Nebraska vote total.
Sasse said that Trump "got destroyed in CD2," the metropolitan Omaha congressional district, which handed one of Nebraska's five electoral votes to Biden.
"The Republican Party is not about one guy," Sasse said.
PHOTOS: JAN. 6 ELECTION PROTESTS IN WASHINGTON AND LINCOLN
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon