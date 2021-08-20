Ruling upholds law requiring appointment of election commissioners in Lancaster, Douglas, Sarpy counties

And the state constitution, which requires the election of county and township officials.

In January, Lancaster County District Judge Lori Maret said election commissioners have been appointed by the governor for more than 100 years.

"This history is relevant not because it is how things have always been done, or even because it has worked well. Rather, this history is important under the well-established rule that legislative interpretation of a statutory or constitutional provision, long acquiesced in, is relevant to construing the meaning of doubtful constitutional provisions," she wrote.

She said she placed great weight on the fact that for more than a century "the Legislature, the executive officers, and the residents of counties with election commissioners have acquiesced in the appointment of election officials."

And Maret found the law constitutional. To rule otherwise would have a broadly sweeping effect, potentially leading to a requirement that a number of other county employees, like jail matrons, be elected, she said.