Ricketts won't call a special session to restrict abortion in Nebraska

Nebraska’s law restricting abortion after 20 weeks will remain unchanged — at least for now.

On Monday, Gov. Pete Ricketts said he won’t call state lawmakers back to Lincoln, a step many expected would happen after the U.S. Supreme Court reversed the nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision in June, putting the issue in the hands of states.

In a statement, Ricketts said Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers informed him only 30 senators had signaled support for a special session aimed at enacting new legislation that restricts abortion after 12 weeks — not the total ban debated by the Legislature earlier this year.

That level of support would fall short of the 33 votes needed under the Legislature’s current rules to break an anticipated filibuster.

“For this reason, I will not be calling a special session,” Ricketts said, adding it was “deeply saddening” that lawmakers wouldn’t meet to consider what he called a “measured, reasonable” proposal to ban abortion after 12 weeks.

The announcement was applauded by groups that support keeping abortion accessible to Nebraskans, including Planned Parenthood Advocates of Nebraska, the ACLU of Nebraska, the Women’s Fund of Omaha, and I Be Black Girl.

“It is alarming that many state senators are apparently ready to deny Nebraskans the right to make decisions about their own health, lives and future,” said Scout Richters, senior legal and policy counsel at the ACLU of Nebraska. “At the same time, we are encouraged to see more proof that they do not have the votes.”

The Nebraska Catholic Conference, meanwhile, said without a legislative change, the 20-week ban currently in statutes makes Nebraska’s law “one of the most permissive and extreme in the world.”

“Sadly, the abortion extremism of a small number of senators will result in further suffering and loss of preborn human life in Nebraska,” said Marion Miner, the conference’s associate director of pro-life and family policy. “Only 10% of countries worldwide allow abortions after 15 weeks.”

Without a special session, Nebraska’s abortion restrictions will remain unchanged — at least for several more months — even after the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruled there was no constitutional right to seek an abortion.

More than a dozen largely Republican-controlled states with so-called “trigger laws” on the books enacted complete or near-complete abortion bans after the Dobbs decision went into effect, while Indiana became the first to pass a ban in the weeks since.

Nebraska was not one of them, however. A bill (LB933) introduced by Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston enacting a ban on all abortions if Roe should be overturned fell two votes short of breaking a filibuster late in the 60-day session earlier this year.

Hilgers, in a phone interview after Ricketts’ announcement Monday, said he began discussions about whether or not to call a special session in May after the Dobbs decision was leaked.

Those conversations continued in the weeks following as the Lincoln senator, a Republican who will be sworn in as attorney general in January, tried to find 33 senators who could overcome a filibuster.

What Hilgers eventually settled on was lowering Nebraska’s existing ban on abortions after 20 weeks to 12 weeks, a “clean, simple way” to get legislation over the finish line this year.

“I wanted to give the governor a sense of what would attract the most support,” he said.

No bill was drafted, according to Hilgers, but he said the intent was to not have any impact on access to in vitro fertilization, services to treat ectopic pregnancies or access to contraception.

In his letter to Ricketts, the speaker also said reducing the number of weeks from 20 to 12 would also not add criminal penalties for pregnant women who seek an abortion or for the health care professionals who provide them.

A majority of state senators “would support further restrictions on abortion in Nebraska than currently exist in statute,” Hilgers wrote to the governor.

But the proposal still failed to muster a filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska’s one-house legislative body.

Two senators who voted in support of LB933 — Omaha Sen. Robert Hilkemann and Sen. John Stinner of Gering — were not among the list of supporters included in Hilgers’ letter.

Omaha Sen. Kathleen Kauth, who replaced the late Sen. Rich Pahls, who was not present during the vote on LB933, was listed among the supporters. As was Norfolk Sen. Robert Dover, who was selected by Ricketts to replace Mike Flood, the author of Nebraska’s current abortion law. Flood was elected to Congress earlier this summer.

While Hilgers and others sought to find agreement on a bill to bring during a special session, opponents to abortion restrictions put their focus on direct action, said Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt, who led the fight against the proposed trigger legislation on the floor this year.

Backers of abortion rights contacted physicians to ask them to oppose any legislation that might be introduced in a special session, Hunt said, and pressured the Nebraska Medical Association and other lobbyists "to stay out of the issue.”

“It’s been about keeping the pressure on every single day,” Hunt said. “I made it clear that whoever ended up authoring the bill, even if it came from the lobby and not from any elected officials’ office, was just as responsible for an abortion ban.”

Hunt, who is running for a second term in the Legislature, said her message reverberated with Nebraskans of all political stripes, even those who often find themselves on the opposite side of issues from her.

“For the first time, I had outreach from conservative men and women who, no matter what their personal feelings are, know it’s not right for politicians to come between a doctor and a patient and make this decision for them,” she said.

Then, last week, Hunt said voters in Kansas put Nebraska lawmakers on notice.

Driven by high turnout in a statewide primary, Kansas voters kept in place an amendment protecting the right to an abortion in the Sunflower state’s constitution on a landslide 59%-41% vote.

“My colleagues saw what happened in Kansas,” Hunt said. “They saw that conservative women, especially, would abandon conservative candidates over this issue.”

Hilgers differed in his interpretation of the abortion amendment’s outcome, saying the results of the referendum in Kansas or legislative action in Indiana did not play any part in the decision to call or not call a special session in Nebraska.

“There’s not a senator I spoke to who changed their mind based on anything that happened in Kansas, or anything else,” he said. “I think we would have had 30 senators before, and 30 after.”

With the prospects of a special session in 2022 dashed, attention now turns to the November election.

In addition to shaping the 108th Legislature ahead of its 90-day session scheduled to begin in early January — new senators could comprise as much as one-third of the body — Nebraskans will also choose a new governor.

Republican Jim Pillen, a member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents from Columbus, has taken a solidly anti-abortion stance in his gubernatorial campaign, while Democrat Carol Blood has opposed abortion restrictions as a state senator from Bellevue.

Both those who applauded and lamented the decision not to call a special session indicated they believe maintaining access to or restricting abortion further will be a driving force for voters.

Ricketts, who has backed Pillen, said Hilgers’ letter “shows that elections have consequences,” and urged voters to look at which senators supported calling a special session to narrow abortion restrictions further and which did not.

Where senators stand Speaker Mike Hilgers of Lincoln sent Gov. Pete Ricketts a letter with the names of 30 senators who said they would support greater restrictions on abortion in Nebraska. They were: Ray Aguilar, Grand Island; Joni Albrecht, Thurston; John Arch, La Vista; Bruce Bostelman, Brainard; Tom Brandt, Plymouth; Tom Brewer, Gordon; Tom Briese, Albion; Rob Clements, Elmwood; Myron Dorn, Adams; Robert Dover, Norfolk; Steve Erdman, Bayard; Curt Friesen, Henderson; Suzanne Geist, Lincoln; Tim Gragert, Creighton; Steve Halloran, Hastings; Mike Hilgers, Lincoln; Ben Hansen, Blair; Dan Hughes, Venango; Mike Jacobson, North Platte; Kathleen Kauth, Omaha; Mark Kolterman, Seward; Brett Lindstrom, Omaha; Lou Ann Linehan, Elkhorn, John Lowe, Kearney; Mike McDonnell, Omaha; Mike Moser, Columbus; Dave Murman, Glenvil; Rita Sanders, Bellevue; Julie Slama, Sterling; Matt Williams, Gothenburg. Senators who did not sign the letter: Carol Blood, Bellevue; Eliot Bostar, Lincoln; John Cavanaugh, Omaha; Machaela Cavanaugh, Omaha; Jen Day, Omaha; Wendy DeBoer, Bennington; Matt Hansen, Lincoln; Robert Hilkemann, Omaha; Megan Hunt, Omaha; Steve Lathrop, Omaha; John McCollister, Omaha; Terrell McKinney, Omaha; Adam Morfeld, Lincoln; Patty Pansing Brooks, Lincoln; John Stinner, Gering; Tony Vargas, Omaha; Lynne Walz, Fremont; Justin Wayne, Omaha; Anna Wishart, Lincoln.

Hunt said while Monday marked a small win for backers of abortion rights, the fight isn’t over. The Legislature could look dramatically different next year, with several moderate Republicans being term-limited out of office.

Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb said “poll after poll” has shown a majority of Nebraskans support abortion rights, and said voters have a chance to show their support on Nov. 8.

“Voters have an opportunity to defend legal access to abortion at the polls this November by electing more Democrats to the Legislature, Congress and the governor’s office,” Kleeb said in a statement.

Hilgers said voters who support enacting tighter restrictions on abortion will see they need a few votes to get a filibuster-proof majority, while those in the other camp will see an opportunity to continue blocking legislation.

“The question of abortion animates voters, there’s no doubt about that,” he said.