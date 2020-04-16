Ricketts won't ask Nebraska Crossing outlet mall not to reopen

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Thursday all signs suggest that his plan to control the spread of the coronavirus in the state is working and that he has not asked Nebraska Crossing to delay its scheduled reopening at a time when presence of the virus in the state is expected to peak.
Rod Yates, owner of the shopping mall located along Interstate 80 between Omaha and Lincoln, said he is planning to reopen some outlets next week.
Questioned at his daily coronavirus news briefing whether he has asked Yates to delay that reopening, Ricketts said: "I have not spoken with Nebraska Crossing. We have not asked anyone to close.
"We are asking Nebraskans to exercise their personal responsibility," the governor said, and perform their "civic duty."
"Nebraskans do the right thing," Ricketts said.
On Wednesday, Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha sent the governor a letter urging him to issue a stay-at-home order to prevent the shopping mall from reopening "until health professionals believe we are adequately prepared to safely allow movement within businesses across the state."
Laura Redoutey, president of the Nebraska Hospital Association, has said reopening the shopping center at this time could "nullify our efforts" to put a clamp on the virus in Nebraska.
Reopening now "poses a serious risk to the health of all Nebraskans," she wrote in a letter to the Omaha World-Herald.
Rather than issue a shelter-in-place order to remain at home, Ricketts has urged Nebraskans to work at home, limit shopping to once a week, closed schools, confined restaurants and bars to off-sale service, banned gatherings of more than 10 people and asked individuals to maintain 6 feet of physical distance from one another.
"We haven't closed businesses. We have asked people to stay at home," the governor said. "Our plan is working.
"We don't plan on changing the plan; we will stick with that plan."
Looking ahead beyond April, the governor said, there "probably will be some distancing for the foreseeable future until there is a vaccine."
Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, said "things appear to be fairly well under control in Grand Island," judging from reports from CHI Health St. Francis Hospital.
The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care has dropped from 16 to 12, he said, and two of the 10 who had been on ventilators have been moved out of the intensive care unit. In Hastings, he said, four patients are on ventilators.
"Those are the hot spots right now," he said.
The Nebraska National Guard has returned to Grand Island to institute new testing for the virus through Saturday, Ricketts said.
Grand Island and Hall County have the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state, even more than populous Omaha and Douglas County. Many cases in the central Nebraska county were generated at the JBS Beef Plant, although there also have been clusters of cases at long-term-care centers.
"We are paying attention to Grand Island," Ricketts said.
"I've reached out to major employers in Grand Island to see what they are doing" to provide worker protection and social distancing, he said.
"Grand Island is a manufacturing town, (and) that's not an easy place to work from home."
Ricketts said the state is working with food processing plants in an effort to keep them open.
Lincoln Children's Zoo president and CEO John Chapo joined the briefing to announce that the zoo will offer virtual, interactive tours of the zoo for elementary school children during this time when schools are closed.
Two state senators urge an end to coronavirus restrictions; Ricketts said he'll stick with gradual approach
"Teachers can bring up to 100 children to interact with the zookeepers," he said. The zoo plans to provide tours at least 12 to 15 times a week.
State Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt suggested that schools could consider waiting to honor this year's senior class graduates with ceremonies in July if the coronavirus threat has been tamed by then.
Photos: The scene in Lincoln
Thank You
Eagle with PPE
Weather
Football Stadium
COVID-19 State Employee Union
1867 Bar
Nebraska Crossing Outlets
Herbie Husker Runzas
Playgrounds closed
Virtual City Council
Drive-by Easter egg hunt
Riding a bike
Glider
Drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt
Watch: Lincoln neighbors sing 'The Old Rugged Cross'
Constellation Studios
Good Friday Music
Kite Flying
Gardening
Masks on a walk
Peter Pan Park
Watch: A timelapse of the mural at Saro Cider
Heroes sign
COVID-19 Workplace Safety
Watch: Steffany Lien twirls at birthday party
Downtown Parking
Capitol walk
Shirts for FEMA
Saro Cider mural
Holmes Lake crowd
Watch: Hand sanitizer rolls off Innovation Campus assembly line
Tennis
Smoke Signal
No fun here
Wildlife Safari Park
Inverse Parade
Beechner Field
Essential workers
Huntington
Haymarket
Staying Fit
Empty downtown
First Friday-Kiechel Fine Art
Windy day
Nursing Home Horses
School sign
Tower Square sign
Noyes Art Gallery
Free ice cream
Father-Son Fishing
Chalk art
Empty campus
Billboard
Coronavirus Testing CHI
Free lunch for truckers
Ready to paint
Volleyball
Holiday Inn Express
Church services
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
Rock Island Trail
Gaga's Greenery & Flowers
DoorDash
FoodNet, 3.26
Le Quartier
Restaurant takeout and delivery
StarTran Ridership
Barber Shop Restrictions
BigShots
SCC donation
Virus Nursing Homes
Simpsons in the windows
Virus Outbreak Nebraska
Capitol cleaning
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Soccer
Protest
Legislature virus
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Computer monitors
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Disc Golf
Joyo Theatre
Nowear BMX Compound
Bourbon Theatre
City golf courses
Braeda's social distancing
Biking for groceries
Playing with kids
Russ's Market
Construction
The Bike Rack sign
Mopac Trail
St. Patrick's Day
Social Distancing
Curbside Pickup
Qdoba
Tower Square
LPS Chromebook pickup
People's City Mission
Food Bank of Lincoln
UNL Moving Out
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.