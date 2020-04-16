Ricketts won't ask Nebraska Crossing outlet mall not to reopen

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Thursday all signs suggest that his plan to control the spread of the coronavirus in the state is working and that he has not asked Nebraska Crossing to delay its scheduled reopening at a time when presence of the virus in the state is expected to peak.

Rod Yates, owner of the shopping mall located along Interstate 80 between Omaha and Lincoln, said he is planning to reopen some outlets next week.

Questioned at his daily coronavirus news briefing whether he has asked Yates to delay that reopening, Ricketts said: "I have not spoken with Nebraska Crossing. We have not asked anyone to close.

"We are asking Nebraskans to exercise their personal responsibility," the governor said, and perform their "civic duty."

"Nebraskans do the right thing," Ricketts said.

On Wednesday, Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha sent the governor a letter urging him to issue a stay-at-home order to prevent the shopping mall from reopening "until health professionals believe we are adequately prepared to safely allow movement within businesses across the state."

Laura Redoutey, president of the Nebraska Hospital Association, has said reopening the shopping center at this time could "nullify our efforts" to put a clamp on the virus in Nebraska.