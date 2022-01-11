Ricketts will seek $500 million Platte River canal system appropriation now

"The loss of water would threaten the cooling water supplies for Gerald Gentleman Station, Nebraska's largest electric generation facility" and undercut the state's capacity to generate hydroelectric power while increasing costs and regulatory burdens, Ricketts said.

"Constructing the canal is the primary means for Nebraska to exercise our legal rights to water flows from the South Platte River," the governor said.

Ricketts had earlier said Nebraska will exercise its rights under the South Platte River Compact signed in 1923 to waters flowing from the Rocky Mountains through Colorado into the state, acting in the face of plans in Colorado to build projects "to ensure no 'excess' water leaves its state."

That action, undertaken in the form of nearly 300 projects, "threatens to choke off the flow of water into Nebraska," the governor said, with estimates of almost a 90% loss.

On Tuesday, a spokesman for Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said the governor was reviewing the matter.