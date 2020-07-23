Ricketts will engage in property tax, business incentives talks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Thursday he expects to be engaged with legislative leaders as they attempt to reach agreement on property tax reform and business development tax incentives proposals that currently are stalled in the Legislature.

"I have been in contact with folks on both sides," the governor said. "I expect to pick up those conversations again."

He will also address the Legislature on Friday morning, at the request of Speaker Jim Scheer.

The two major legislative packages were halted in their tracks Wednesday after debate failed to demonstrate sufficient support to even attempt to move them forward.

Their fate has been tied together by rural supporters of substantial property tax relief.

Ricketts responded to a question about the legislative standoff at a news conference called to honor Nebraska's Korean War veterans as the nation marks National Korean War Armistice Day this week.

Some 7,300 Nebraskans were Korean War veterans, the governor said. An armistice halted the conflict in which Americans fought on the side of South Korea in 1953.

John Hilgert, director of the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs, said 318 Nebraskans died in the war.