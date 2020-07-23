Ricketts will engage in property tax, business incentives talks

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Thursday he expects to be engaged with legislative leaders as they attempt to reach agreement on property tax reform and business development tax incentives proposals that currently are stalled in the Legislature.
"I have been in contact with folks on both sides," the governor said. "I expect to pick up those conversations again."
He will also address the Legislature on Friday morning, at the request of Speaker Jim Scheer.
The two major legislative packages were halted in their tracks Wednesday after debate failed to demonstrate sufficient support to even attempt to move them forward.
Their fate has been tied together by rural supporters of substantial property tax relief.
Ricketts responded to a question about the legislative standoff at a news conference called to honor Nebraska's Korean War veterans as the nation marks National Korean War Armistice Day this week.
Some 7,300 Nebraskans were Korean War veterans, the governor said. An armistice halted the conflict in which Americans fought on the side of South Korea in 1953.
John Hilgert, director of the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs, said 318 Nebraskans died in the war.
Hilgert outlined progress in the ongoing addition of 24 assisted-living private rooms at the Eastern Nebraska Veterans Home in Bellevue, a project made possible by a federal grant, and pointed to upgraded services that are being provided online by his agency.
The department has implemented a new live chat feature on its website that will allow veterans to connect with a state veterans service officer Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
It is also providing welcome-home packets for discharged Nebraska veterans that detail the state's support for veterans while encouraging them to settle in the state.
In answer to another question, Ricketts said his office is "still reviewing" whether Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird had the authority to mandate the wearing of masks in most indoor public settings as she has done in an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus in Lincoln.
Ricketts has encouraged the wearing of masks, but opposes a mandate.
