Ricketts will consult with Gaylor Baird on easing restrictions in Lincoln

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday he will consult with Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department in determining when he may lift or amend coronavirus restrictions that have impacted restaurant, bar and other business activity in the city.

Lancaster County sanctions are due to expire on May 6.

Last week, the governor eased similar restrictions that had been imposed at an earlier date in Omaha after first extending that expiration date from April 30 to May 3.

Under the new directive, restaurants in Omaha and in most counties throughout the state will be able to resume inside service beginning May 4 but will need to limit the number of diners to 50% of normal capacity.

Diners will need to maintain 6 feet of separation and no more than six people will be allowed to eat in a group.

Barber shops and beauty salons will be allowed to reopen in those communities with a requirement that both workers and patrons wear protective face masks.

The governor's easing of restrictions includes a statewide provision allowing for on-site worship services to resume May 4 with social distancing rules in place.