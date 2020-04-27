Ricketts will consult with Gaylor Baird on easing restrictions in Lincoln

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday he will consult with Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department in determining when he may lift or amend coronavirus restrictions that have impacted restaurant, bar and other business activity in the city.
Lancaster County sanctions are due to expire on May 6.
Last week, the governor eased similar restrictions that had been imposed at an earlier date in Omaha after first extending that expiration date from April 30 to May 3.
Under the new directive, restaurants in Omaha and in most counties throughout the state will be able to resume inside service beginning May 4 but will need to limit the number of diners to 50% of normal capacity.
Diners will need to maintain 6 feet of separation and no more than six people will be allowed to eat in a group.
Barber shops and beauty salons will be allowed to reopen in those communities with a requirement that both workers and patrons wear protective face masks.
The governor's easing of restrictions includes a statewide provision allowing for on-site worship services to resume May 4 with social distancing rules in place.
A decision on if those services will be allowed beginning next week in Lancaster County, and when business restrictions might be eased, is still to come, local officials said Monday.
After interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez implemented the first directed health measure outlining local restrictions in March, Ricketts responded with a concurrent directed health measure that differed slightly, Gaylor Baird said during her afternoon briefing on the local coronavirus response.
Collaboration and ongoing conversations between the governor and the mayor are key, the Democratic mayor said.
"We appreciated (that) those differences were supported by the governor in the past, and we’ll continue to have conversations about whether or not there will be differences in Lancaster County going forward,” she said.
Local health department staff continue to monitor the number of new cases and trendline as well as the rate of positive cases as testing expands in Lancaster County, noting a key metric is a two-week decline in new cases, Gaylor Baird said.
With half of Lancaster County's 156 confirmed cases being recorded in the last eight days, the mayor said she doesn't have a timeframe yet for when she'll announce plans for the expiring restrictions here.
Lopez said residents and business owners should prepare themselves for the possibility the current restrictions remain in place locally after May 6, even if the decision hasn't yet been made.
"The power really resides with the virus because the virus is really driving that bus," Gaylor Baird said.
Asked whether his decisions to begin to ease current coronavirus sanctions are being made "in collaboration with" the University of Nebraska Medical Center, the governor said he has discussed restrictions with UNMC officials during daily conversations.
UNMC has been the governor's go-to source for advice and information since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak.
Looking ahead, Ricketts said Nebraskans should expect some social distancing standards to continue through and beyond summer. Statewide standards prohibiting crowds of more than 10 people and directing individuals to maintain 6 feet of separation from one another were issued in mid-March.
"We're going to be social-distancing into the fall," the governor said.
(Later, when asked whether that statement might be applied to the upcoming football season, Taylor Gage, the governor's spokesman, said Ricketts has no plan in place yet beyond May 31.)
So far, Ricketts said, the state has been successful in meeting its goal of not overwhelming the health care system while it battles the virus.
Since his social distancing directive was issued, the governor said, "we have flattened the curve" in terms of tracking the growth of infections. But the number is growing, as anticipated, along with increased testing.
Some 89,000 Nebraskans have signed up so far at testnebraska.com to participate in a survey that will direct early testing to those most at risk along with those who have been in contact with people who have been diagnosed with infection by the virus.
Testing related to the testnebraska.com surveys will begin this week in Omaha and Grand Island. The state hopes to be testing 3,000 people a day within five weeks.
Asked if inmates in Nebraska's crowded prisons are being tested, Ricketts said only those who are symptomatic or at high-risk.
They are being "treated just like everybody else," he said.
Ricketts said the state continues to acquire personal protective equipment for health care workers and first responders who are in the front lines of the battle against the virus.
The most recent scorecard, he says, includes 1.1 million pairs of gloves, 1.4 million protective masks, more than 45,000 gowns and nearly 2,000 gallons of hand sanitizer.
Meanwhile, Nebraska Economic Development Director Tony Goins announced formation of a Get Nebraska Growing task force that will help "identify and communicate best practices and guidelines to safely reopen" the state's economy.
Guidelines will prioritize safety, he said.
"We want families to know they will be safe and secure when shopping and dining in our state," Goins said.
