Ricketts welcomes AstraZeneca; large increase in supply of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine expected in Nebraska

Nebraska will welcome a supply of vaccine from AstraZeneca when it becomes available to join the battle against COVID-19, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday.
That new vaccine is similar to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, said. And there appears to be "no real significance" to early reports of a few instances of blood clots that might have been associated with the vaccine.
"As far as I know, it's not a concern," Anthone said.
The AstraZeneca vaccine was found to be 79% effective in preventing symptomatic illness during trials in the United States and is expected to receive a green light from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in coming weeks.
The AstraZeneca vaccine, which would join three other vaccines now in use in Nebraska, is demonstrating "100% effectiveness in preventing hospitalizations and death" related to COVID-19, Anthone said.
Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines already are in use in the state.
Ricketts said he is anticipating "a big increase" in the supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week now that the company has ramped up production.
In answer to a question, Ricketts said he does not know yet when he will be vaccinated now that his age group is becoming eligible. But, he noted, at 56, he is below those in their 60s who should be in line first.
Yes, he said, he would be willing to have his vaccination recorded on video by the media.
Ricketts said COVID-19 hospitalizations in Nebraska have dropped to 113, a figure that is similar to hospitalizations last July.
The governor's news briefing centered on recognition of National Ag Week in Nebraska.
Agriculture accounts for 1 in 4 jobs in the state and 20% of the state's economy, Ricketts said.
"It is our No. 1 industry," he said, "the heart and soul of what we do in Nebraska."
State Agriculture Director Steve Wellman and Mark McHargue, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, joined the governor at the event.
Ricketts will travel to Fullerton, St. Paul, Hebron, Diller and Johnson this week to shine a spotlight on Nebraska agricultural activities.
Both Ricketts and Wellman saluted former President Donald Trump's efforts to increase agricultural exports through trade policy, and Wellman said he anticipates that President Joe Biden "will do more to expand our footprint."
Ricketts said he has not "had a chance to work with the new administration on trade policy yet."
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
