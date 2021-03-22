Ricketts welcomes AstraZeneca; large increase in supply of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine expected in Nebraska

Nebraska will welcome a supply of vaccine from AstraZeneca when it becomes available to join the battle against COVID-19, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday.

That new vaccine is similar to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, said. And there appears to be "no real significance" to early reports of a few instances of blood clots that might have been associated with the vaccine.

"As far as I know, it's not a concern," Anthone said.

The AstraZeneca vaccine was found to be 79% effective in preventing symptomatic illness during trials in the United States and is expected to receive a green light from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in coming weeks.

The AstraZeneca vaccine, which would join three other vaccines now in use in Nebraska, is demonstrating "100% effectiveness in preventing hospitalizations and death" related to COVID-19, Anthone said.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines already are in use in the state.

Ricketts said he is anticipating "a big increase" in the supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week now that the company has ramped up production.