Ricketts warns tough month ahead; coronavirus expected to peak in state in April

"We've got the next couple of weeks to get prepared and be ready," he said, and "we're working on those processes right now.

"We're all in this together," Ricketts said.

Testing is expanding in Nebraska now with a corresponding increase in the number of identified coronavirus cases anticipated.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department alone announced 16 new cases in the hard-hit metro Omaha area. Lancaster County, meanwhile, reported two new cases.

As of 6 p.m. Monday, Nebraska has 153 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and two Nebraskans have died from the coronavirus-caused disease.

Ricketts said he is in constant contact with other governors as they share what they have learned in confronting the virus.

"We share ideas," he said. "We learn from everybody."

Ricketts said "it was great to see people out" and enjoying the good weather in Nebraska during the past weekend, but he said there's still a need to maintain physical distancing.