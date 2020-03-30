Ricketts warns tough month ahead; coronavirus expected to peak in state in April

"We share ideas," he said. "We learn from everybody."

Ricketts said "it was great to see people out" and enjoying the warm weather in Nebraska during the past weekend, but he said there's still a need to maintain physical distancing.

Thirty of the state's 93 counties, including Douglas and Lancaster, are included in directed health measures that restrict gatherings of more than 10 people. The heightened restrictions are triggered by cases of community spread, positive tests in which health officials are unable to trace the source of the virus.

The majority of cases in Nebraska are travel-related, and Nebraskans who may be returning to the state now after wintering in Arizona or Florida, or elsewhere, should quarantine themselves for 14 days as a precautionary measure, the governor said.

Ricketts praised President Donald Trump for extending restrictions that limit gatherings to no more than 10 people until the end of April, describing that decision as "great leadership."

The president had previously expressed an aspiration to have Americans free to gather in churches together on Easter Sunday two weeks from now.