Ricketts warns of ‘creep of socialism’ in Nebraska; Democrats fire back

All politics is local, legendary former House Speaker Tip O'Neill used to say.

But the language of U.S. politics increasingly has been nationalized and inserted into local and state politics and elections.

"We need your help to fight back against the creep of socialism in Nebraska," Gov. Pete Ricketts wrote last week in a fundraising appeal to Republicans.

"Leftists are using the initiative process in our state to push their agenda on socialized health care, marijuana legislation, expanding gambling and other issues.

"They're doing this to turn out the progressive left in an attempt to defeat Congressmen (Don) Bacon and (Jeff) Fortenberry and win the Omaha electoral vote for the likes of Elizabeth Warren or worse."

Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln, a Democrat who is serving in Nebraska's nonpartisan legislature, read the governor's message and fired back: "It is unfortunate the Republican Party is so concerned about the will of the people being contrary to their interests and values."