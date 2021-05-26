Ricketts voices concerns but signs bill to help pay Beatrice 6 judgment

The governor also noted the Legislature voted in 2019 to override his veto of a prior bill (LB472), also sponsored by Dorn, that allowed Gage County to collect a sales tax to put toward the judgment.

"LB103 is the second bill to be passed by the Nebraska Legislature within two years that addresses the poor decisions made by prior Gage County Board of Supervisors," Ricketts wrote, "and it is another iteration of a prior legislative proposal that would have had State of Nebraska taxpayers from all counties pay for the egregious errors made by Gage County elected officials to satisfy the Beatrice Six court judgment."

But, despite his objections, Ricketts said he chose to sign the bill "for one reason."

"The unusual year we have just withstood during the pandemic caused a financial hardship for many Nebraskans, including those in Gage County," he said. "I consider the funding provided by LB103 as a one-time payment in light of this extreme hardship circumstance."

Dorn said he was pleased Ricketts signed the bill, and said with the state's assistance, the six will receive their money one year sooner than anticipated.

"I think this is fantastic," he said. "We'll get them their money quicker, which has been a goal of mine. And it definitely helps the people of Gage County."

