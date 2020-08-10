Ricketts 'very confident' in integrity of Nebraska's 2020 election

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While he would support a voter photo ID requirement, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday he is "very confident" about the integrity of Nebraska's election system.

The governor's comments came during his response to a question asked during his monthly call-in radio program by a listener in Hastings, who questioned whether mail ballots are "a ripe area for voter fraud" in November's upcoming elections.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly raised doubts about the integrity of the results of the presidential election because of the expectation of widespread voting by mail because of reluctance to go to the polls to cast votes in person during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump has suggested that will result in rampant mail-in voting fraud.

"Protecting the integrity of elections is really vital," Ricketts said, and he expressed concern about "stories from other states."

"Here, in Nebraska, our secretary of state works very hard to protect the integrity of our election system," he said. "I'm very confident in our system."

Nebraska voters may request early ballots so they can vote by mail.