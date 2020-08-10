You are the owner of this article.
Ricketts 'very confident' in integrity of Nebraska's 2020 election
Virus Outbreak Nebraska

Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks to reporters during a tour of a new DMV service center in west Omaha in July.

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press file photo

While he would support a voter photo ID requirement, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday he is "very confident" about the integrity of Nebraska's election system.

The governor's comments came during his response to a question asked during his monthly call-in radio program by a listener in Hastings, who questioned whether mail ballots are "a ripe area for voter fraud" in November's upcoming elections.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly raised doubts about the integrity of the results of the presidential election because of the expectation of widespread voting by mail because of reluctance to go to the polls to cast votes in person during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump has suggested that will result in rampant mail-in voting fraud.

"Protecting the integrity of elections is really vital," Ricketts said, and he expressed concern about "stories from other states."

"Here, in Nebraska, our secretary of state works very hard to protect the integrity of our election system," he said. "I'm very confident in our system."

Nebraska voters may request early ballots so they can vote by mail. 

Answering another question, Ricketts said his administration is "formulating our plans right now" on how to proceed with possible construction of a new state prison.

"We will go to the Legislature before January with what we are proposing," he said. Senators will convene their 2021 session in January.

The Ricketts administration has been considering a public-private partnership to build a new 1,600-bed prison between Lincoln and Omaha to help address overcrowding and staffing issues. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

