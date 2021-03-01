Ricketts urges Nebraskans to take any available COVID-19 vaccine

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday urged Nebraskans to get vaccinated "as soon as possible" for COVID-19 without regard to which brand of the vaccine may be available to them.

The newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine will soon join Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that already are in use in Nebraska with 15,000 doses on order this week.

Those doses would be added to the 18,720 Pfizer doses and 17,000 Moderna doses that are flowing into Nebraska on a weekly basis now.

While Johnson & Johnson trials did not achieve the same level of protection from the virus that Pfizer and Moderna displayed, Ricketts pointed to the new vaccine's 100% success in preventing death from exposure to COVID-19 along with the advantage of its one-shot routine.

Pfizer and Moderna both require two vaccinations.

Johnson & Johnson trials showed its vaccine to be 85% effective in preventing severe or critical cases of COVID-19 in the United States.

That compared to Pfizer and Moderna trials that showed their vaccines to be 95% effective against symptomatic cases of the coronavirus.

