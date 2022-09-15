Ricketts urges Nebraskans to claim new property tax relief credit

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Thursday urged Nebraskans to take advantage of millions of dollars of potential property tax relief that remains available to them through a new state income tax credit on local property taxes paid to support public schools and community colleges.

"We're going to pay 30 percent of your K-12 and community college tax bill," Ricketts said at a news conference called to spotlight the new opportunity for property tax relief that requires taxpayer action.

State Tax Commissioner Tony Fulton said "60 percent of what can be claimed has been claimed" on state tax forms, but many Nebraskans still may not be aware of the new tax relief opportunity.

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, chairwoman of the Legislature's Revenue Committee and the catalyst for enactment of 2022 legislation that will deliver an estimated $3.4 billion of tax relief to Nebraskans through the 2027 tax year, hailed the additional property tax relief provision and suggested there is more to come.

"I think we can do more," Linehan said. "Let's see what more we can do."

Linehan noted that additional property tax relief will also be provided when voter-approved casino gambling begins in Nebraska. Seventy percent of the revenue from a 20% tax on gross gambling revenue will be allocated to local property tax relief.

Ricketts said the purpose of the news conference hailing this year's tax relief package, which already had been widely reported, was to spotlight the state income tax credit on local property taxes paid in order to make sure Nebraska taxpayers take advantage of their new opportunity for property tax relief.

That's the largest piece of $12.7 billion in total tax relief that will be provided to Nebraskans by 2027, the governor said. Some $10 billion of that total represents property tax relief.

"It's up to taxpayers to make sure they take advantage of the income tax credit," Ricketts said.

Fulton said taxpayers will still have three years to claim this year's credit.

Linehan praised the governor and a number of her legislative colleagues, specifically including members of the Revenue Committee, for enactment of LB873 earlier this year.

That tax reduction package will deliver comprehensive tax relief to Nebraskans, including a phased-out end to state income taxation of Social Security benefits.