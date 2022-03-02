Ricketts urges Legislature to fund South Platte canal and new prison now

With state government increasingly flush with revenue, Gov. Pete Ricketts argued Wednesday for $500 million in funding for construction of a South Platte River canal and reservoir system and a new $270 million state prison coupled with substantial state tax relief.
The state is "in a strong position" to fund critical projects while also moving to reduce the top state income tax rate, accelerate elimination of the state income tax on Social Security benefits and continue to fund substantial local property tax relief, the governor said during a news conference.
A recent $775 million increase in anticipated state revenue for the current biennium came "on top of an earlier $900 million," Ricketts said, freeing the state to fund those priority projects while also returning money to taxpayers through tax reductions.
"That money is not my money," the governor said. "We need to give that money back to the people."
Funding is available to take action now to protect Nebraska's crucial water supply flowing into the state from Colorado and to replace the aging State Penitentiary in Lincoln with a modern new prison, Ricketts said.
Scott Frakes, director of the Department of Correctional Services, said the proposed new $270 million prison needs to be constructed not only to house inmates safely, but also to provide room for adequate programming that can prepare them to "become productive members of society."
"The longer we wait," he said, "the greater the problem."
Tom Riley, director of the Department of Natural Resources, said construction of the South Platte canal and reservoir system is needed to divert and store water flowing through Colorado's rapidly-developing Front Range for use in Nebraska not only for irrigation, but to protect urban water supplies.
Nebraska needs to act now to protect its water rights under a century-old compact with Colorado, he said.
"There is no way to enforce our entitlement" to the water already guaranteed in a 1921 compact between the states without building that canal, Riley said.
Riley said he has begun discussions with the Department of Water Resources in Colorado about the compact and Ricketts said he raised the issue with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis when they were together at a recent meeting in Washington and they "potentially set up opportunities to talk."
"Colorado is moving more quickly" to secure the water because Nebraska is beginning to act now, Riley said.
