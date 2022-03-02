Ricketts urges Legislature to fund South Platte canal and new prison now

With state government increasingly flush with revenue, Gov. Pete Ricketts argued Wednesday for $500 million in funding for construction of a South Platte River canal and reservoir system and a new $270 million state prison coupled with substantial state tax relief.

The state is "in a strong position" to fund critical projects while also moving to reduce the top state income tax rate, accelerate elimination of the state income tax on Social Security benefits and continue to fund substantial local property tax relief, the governor said during a news conference.

A recent $775 million increase in anticipated state revenue for the current biennium came "on top of an earlier $900 million," Ricketts said, freeing the state to fund those priority projects while also returning money to taxpayers through tax reductions.

"That money is not my money," the governor said. "We need to give that money back to the people."

Funding is available to take action now to protect Nebraska's crucial water supply flowing into the state from Colorado and to replace the aging State Penitentiary in Lincoln with a modern new prison, Ricketts said.

Scott Frakes, director of the Department of Correctional Services, said the proposed new $270 million prison needs to be constructed not only to house inmates safely, but also to provide room for adequate programming that can prepare them to "become productive members of society."

"The longer we wait," he said, "the greater the problem."

Tom Riley, director of the Department of Natural Resources, said construction of the South Platte canal and reservoir system is needed to divert and store water flowing through Colorado's rapidly-developing Front Range for use in Nebraska not only for irrigation, but to protect urban water supplies.

Nebraska needs to act now to protect its water rights under a century-old compact with Colorado, he said.

"There is no way to enforce our entitlement" to the water already guaranteed in a 1921 compact between the states without building that canal, Riley said.

Riley said he has begun discussions with the Department of Water Resources in Colorado about the compact and Ricketts said he raised the issue with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis when they were together at a recent meeting in Washington and they "potentially set up opportunities to talk."

"Colorado is moving more quickly" to secure the water because Nebraska is beginning to act now, Riley said.

"Delay only benefits Colorado," Ricketts said, as it continues to "accelerate projects" that would retain more of the water in that state.

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, chairwoman of the Legislature's Revenue Committee, joined Ricketts in calling for tax cuts.

Nebraska's state taxes are "way out of line in our region," Linehan said, and they have an impact on individual decisions on "where to live and where to retire."

"We have no right to keep this money," she said, referring to the large anticipated revenue surplus.

Pending in the Legislature is a bill (LB939) introduced by Linehan that would gradually reduce Nebraska's top individual income tax rate from 6.84% to 5.84%.

The accompanying reduction of state revenue is estimated at $61.7 million in fiscal 2022-23, rising to $363.4 million in fiscal 2026-27.

Ricketts has proposed that construction of the South Platte project be funded with $400 million from the state cash reserve and $100 million in federal pandemic recovery funds.

The Legislature's Appropriations Committee has recommended $22.5 million in funding from the cash reserve to study and design the project.

On a separate topic, when asked about his reaction to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ricketts said "we need to isolate Russia ... go after its energy exports ... sanction them."

And, he said, the United States needs to "reinstate the Keystone pipeline," the proposed oil pipeline between Canada and the United States that would have traveled through Nebraska.

President Joe Biden canceled the pipeline last year shortly after he was sworn into office.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.