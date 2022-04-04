Ricketts trims nearly $52 million from budget bills

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Monday he signed a trio of budget bills but made line-item vetoes totaling nearly $52 million, including cuts to increasing provider rates, middle-income housing and money for a trail between Lincoln and Omaha.

The reductions he penned totaled $51.8 million from the general fund and limit state expenditure growth to 4.8%.

"My vetoes will ensure that Nebraska is poised to provide top-notch government services while keeping tax relief a possibility," he said in a news release announcing his decisions.

The vetoes included on the bills (LB1011, LB1012 and LB1013):

* Reduce the 15% increase in provider rates that had been proposed to a 5% rate increase. The providers care for the most vulnerable Nebraskans, such as those in nursing homes and foster care.

* Cut $14.8 million in increased costs to the Capitol HVAC project, still allowing for an increase of $10.5 million.

* Eliminate a $14 million transfer to the cash reserve fund. He said the balance is necessary to fulfill obligations for hospital decompression units and allow for closeout of CARES Act grants.

* Eliminate a $20 million transfer for affordable workforce housing, which will still receive $40 million.

* Cut $8.3 million for trail development for the Missouri-Pacific Trail between Lincoln and Omaha to $4.15 million.

* Disallow the transfer of $15 million from a prison overcrowding fund to a vocational and life skills programming fund in the Corrections Department. He said the funds should be used to replace the deteriorating State Penitentiary.

Senators return Tuesday for the 53rd day of a 60-day session. At least 30 senators would need to vote yes to override the vetoes.

At least two-thirds of state senators supported each of the three bills in the package, despite some voting no or sitting out the vote to protest the lack of progress on a tax cut proposal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0