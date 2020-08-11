You are the owner of this article.
Ricketts: Three cabinet members have recovered from COVID-19
Ricketts: Three cabinet members have recovered from COVID-19

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday three members of his cabinet have recovered from the coronavirus.

Ricketts did not identify which state officials had contracted COVID-19.

Twenty-eight state officials, ranging from the heads of agencies like the departments of Corrections, Labor, and Health and Human Services, to the Nebraska State Patrol, Fire Marshal, to political advisers make up the cabinet.

"Just like all the rest of our teammates, we encouraged them to stay home and follow the CDC guidelines with regards to recovery," Ricketts said.

Ricketts' spokesman Taylor Gage said Tuesday that none of the officials were in close contact and they all were positive at different times over two months.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 334 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total to 29,030 confirmed diagnoses and 351 deaths.

Milestones in Lincoln and Nebraska's coronavirus fight

See the top stories on coronavirus in Lincoln and Nebraska since the pandemic first affected the area in March.

Assistant city editor

John Schreier, an Omaha native and sixth-generation Nebraskan, is an assistant city editor and had worked at the Journal Star since 2017.

