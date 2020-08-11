Ricketts: Three cabinet members have recovered from COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday three members of his cabinet have recovered from the coronavirus.

Ricketts did not identify which state officials had contracted COVID-19.

Twenty-eight state officials, ranging from the heads of agencies like the departments of Corrections, Labor, and Health and Human Services, to the Nebraska State Patrol, Fire Marshal, to political advisers make up the cabinet.

"Just like all the rest of our teammates, we encouraged them to stay home and follow the CDC guidelines with regards to recovery," Ricketts said.

Ricketts' spokesman Taylor Gage said Tuesday that none of the officials were in close contact and they all were positive at different times over two months.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 334 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total to 29,030 confirmed diagnoses and 351 deaths.

