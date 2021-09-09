 Skip to main content
Ricketts threatens legal action over Biden's new vaccine rules
Ricketts threatens legal action over Biden's new vaccine rules

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said on Thursday that President Biden's new vaccine rules weren't about public health, but were about government control, and he suggested the state might file suit.

In a press release he called Biden's order that will require businesses with 100 or more employees to have their employees vaccinated or undergo weekly testing "a stunning violation of personal freedom and abuse of the federal government’s power.”

“Americans, not the federal government, are responsible for taking charge of their personal health. It is not the role of the federal government to mandate their choices. Nebraska will stand up to President Biden’s overreach, and we will be working with the attorney general to explore all our options.”

