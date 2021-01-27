Ricketts testifies in support of placing 3% limit on growth in property tax revenue

A proposal to place a 3% constitutional limit on the annual growth in local government property tax revenue moved front and center Wednesday as the newest legislative effort to achieve property tax relief.
The effort, spearheaded by Gov. Pete Ricketts and Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, chairwoman of the Legislature's Revenue Committee, attracted strong support from predominantly rural interests during a public hearing that focused on sharply rising property taxes.
"A 3 percent growth rate is reasonable," Ricketts said. We can't outstrip the ability of people to pay."
And it isn't only rural Nebraska that is impacted by the state's high and rising property taxes, Linehan said.
"People won't move here and are leaving because of taxes," she said.
Mark McHargue, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, told the committee that farmers and ranchers believe "enough's enough at some point" and that "property taxes are too great a piece of the pie" in terms of funding local government and schools.
The proposal (LR22CA) follows on the heels of legislation approved last August that launched a new refundable state income tax credit applied to a percentage of local school property taxes paid. Together with the state's current state income tax credit, those two tax breaks would be programmed to deliver $650 million in annual property tax relief five years from now.
Opposition testimony came essentially from representatives of cities and counties, with school districts and community colleges holding their fire for now.
Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk expressed surprise and disappointment in their decision not to appear.
Dennis Meyer, Lancaster County budget and fiscal officer, told the committee that a 3% lid could limit the county's ability to respond to road and bridge needs.
Lynn Rex, speaking for the League of Nebraska Municipalities, expressed concern about limiting flexibility to meet needs.
"Local control has worked in Nebraska," Don Wesely told the committee in speaking on behalf of seven cities.
If senators ultimately decide to take action on the proposal, he said, legislation would be preferable to a constitutional amendment.
Supporters of the bill said Nebraskans are leaving the state because of high property taxes and are enduring a lower standard of living and reduced capacity to accumulate savings if they stay here.
Ricketts remained throughout the full morning of testimony.
