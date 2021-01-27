Ricketts testifies in support of placing 3% limit on growth in property tax revenue

A proposal to place a 3% constitutional limit on the annual growth in local government property tax revenue moved front and center Wednesday as the newest legislative effort to achieve property tax relief.

The effort, spearheaded by Gov. Pete Ricketts and Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, chairwoman of the Legislature's Revenue Committee, attracted strong support from predominantly rural interests during a public hearing that focused on sharply rising property taxes.

"A 3 percent growth rate is reasonable," Ricketts said. We can't outstrip the ability of people to pay."

And it isn't only rural Nebraska that is impacted by the state's high and rising property taxes, Linehan said.

"People won't move here and are leaving because of taxes," she said.

Mark McHargue, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, told the committee that farmers and ranchers believe "enough's enough at some point" and that "property taxes are too great a piece of the pie" in terms of funding local government and schools.