 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ricketts targets pending gambling, immigrant bills
0 comments
editor's pick topical alert

Ricketts targets pending gambling, immigrant bills

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ricketts touts revenue, virus response in legislative speech

Gov. Pete Ricketts walks back to his office after addressing lawmakers in Lincoln in July. 

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press file photo

Gov. Pete Ricketts has appeared to tee up three pending legislative bills for likely vetoes, including a proposal granting unemployment benefits for "illegal immigrants" and a measure that he said would legalize gambling beyond the scope of a constitutional amendment approved by voters in November.

His objections were highlighted in a weekly column assessing "halftime at the Unicameral" as the Legislature moves into the second half of its 90-day session.

Ricketts said LB298, introduced by Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha, would provide unemployment benefits to "people illegally residing in our state."

"The current crisis at our nation's border with Mexico shows the consequences of watering down immigration laws," the governor wrote.

McDonnell's bill would authorize benefits for "all eligible work-authorized immigrants" and that, the senator said, would make sure "all qualified workers in Nebraska who pay unemployment insurance taxes have equal access to the unemployment insurance benefits they have earned."

Don Walton: Maybe there's a middle in the Legislature between left and right

Nebraska's workforce, including production line workers at meat processing plants, has historically included a large number of immigrants who are working in the country without legal status.

Ricketts said the bill (LB561) implementing the 2020 decision by voters to legalize casino gambling in the state would "expand gambling beyond the scope approved by voters" by also authorizing electronic keno gambling.

"I will oppose attempts to authorize forms of gambling beyond what the voters approved," the governor said.

Casino gambling bill includes sports betting, adds to keno options

The bill gained first-round approval earlier this month.

Ricketts also blew the whistle on a bill (LB147) that, he said, would "entangle the State of Nebraska in the administration of the Omaha Public Schools pension fund," which he described as "a mess."

The pension fund "faces a $848 million shortfall due to the mismanagement of the trustees appointed by the school district to oversee the Omaha school employees retirement system," the governor said. 

Bacon will seek reelection rather than the governorship

MEET THE SENATORS:

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden swoops in to save the birds

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News