Ricketts targets pending gambling, immigrant bills

Gov. Pete Ricketts has appeared to tee up three pending legislative bills for likely vetoes, including a proposal granting unemployment benefits for "illegal immigrants" and a measure that he said would legalize gambling beyond the scope of a constitutional amendment approved by voters in November.
His objections were highlighted in a weekly column assessing "halftime at the Unicameral" as the Legislature moves into the second half of its 90-day session.
Ricketts said LB298, introduced by Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha, would provide unemployment benefits to "people illegally residing in our state."
"The current crisis at our nation's border with Mexico shows the consequences of watering down immigration laws," the governor wrote.
McDonnell's bill would authorize benefits for "all eligible work-authorized immigrants" and that, the senator said, would make sure "all qualified workers in Nebraska who pay unemployment insurance taxes have equal access to the unemployment insurance benefits they have earned."
Nebraska's workforce, including production line workers at meat processing plants, has historically included a large number of immigrants who are working in the country without legal status.
Ricketts said the bill (LB561) implementing the 2020 decision by voters to legalize casino gambling in the state would "expand gambling beyond the scope approved by voters" by also authorizing electronic keno gambling.
"I will oppose attempts to authorize forms of gambling beyond what the voters approved," the governor said.
The bill gained first-round approval earlier this month.
Ricketts also blew the whistle on a bill (LB147) that, he said, would "entangle the State of Nebraska in the administration of the Omaha Public Schools pension fund," which he described as "a mess."
The pension fund "faces a $848 million shortfall due to the mismanagement of the trustees appointed by the school district to oversee the Omaha school employees retirement system," the governor said.
