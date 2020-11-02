Ricketts targets $40M in additional COVID-19 support for long-term care facilities

Ricketts said the state will continue to monitor the situation at assisted care facilities and is prepared to "take additional steps as seem necessary" to combat the virus.

Responding to rising numbers of infections and a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, the governor said his administration will be "continuing to monitor whether we need to do more."

"Wearing a mask will protect you and other people," he said in urging Nebraskans to help contain the spread of the virus.

Ricketts also repeated the need to avoid crowded places, maintain 6 feet of social distancing and wash hands repeatedly.

In other action, the governor issued an executive order that will allow members of public boards to participate electronically in meetings if they are quarantined or in isolation as a result of the virus along with an order permitting election poll workers to be shared across county lines on Tuesday.

The state is "working very hard to keep schools open," Ricketts said, recognizing that they are "a very safe place for students" and provide vital services beyond education, including socialization, mental health, physical activity and nutrition.