Ricketts takes action to prepare for gathering coronavirus storm

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Tuesday he is taking action now to "surge up" the state's capacity to combat an increasing attack by the coronavirus that's expected to peak in Nebraska in mid-to-late April.
Ricketts issued an executive order that will allow critical care hospitals in rural areas to have more than 25 beds, temporarily waived some workforce training requirements at long-term care facilities, accelerated the state's quest for more surgical masks and prepared for the gathering storm.
That also means more testing, the governor said, along with increasing health care capacity, equipment and staffing while providing more flexibility.
"We have not been attacked like other states," the governor said during his daily coronavirus press briefing, "but we need to continue to be vigilant" and be ready for what's coming.
Testing for infection by the virus is gradually increasing, he said.
"We can do 800 to 900 tests a day now," Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, said.
New emphasis has been directed at residents and workers in long-term care facilities, he said, in view of the rapid spread of the virus at Carter Place in Blair, where 17 people have been infected. Seven are health care workers.
Staff at long-term care facilities, or nursing homes, are being asked to wear masks now, the governor said.
"No matter where you live in this state, the virus is very likely present in your community, even if there hasn't been a confirmed test," Ricketts earlier wrote in his weekly column distributed online.
"The month of April will be a critical 30 days," he said.
The governor will participate in a second televised town hall discussion with Nebraskans about the coronavirus on NET and NET Radio on Thursday, beginning at 8:30 p.m. The hourlong event will also be streamed online.
Ricketts' efforts to battle the virus and keep Nebraskans informed prompted a we're-all-in-this-together moment on Tuesday when Sen. Kate Bolz of Lincoln, who is seeking the 1st District Democratic congressional nomination, tweeted praise for the Republican governor's performance.
"In this moment of national crisis, it's reassuring to see our governor providing steady leadership," Bolz tweeted.
On hand for the governor's briefing was Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Lincoln, who holds the House seat that Bolz is seeking.
Anthone said the number of tests in Nebraska for the virus has now reached 3,111 with 172 persons, or 5.3 percent, testing positive. Three Nebraskans have died after contracting the virus, the latest being a Lincoln County man in his 90s who had underlying health conditions.
Nineteen Nebraskans were being treated in hospitals for infection by the virus as of Monday, Anthone said, with two or three added on Tuesday.
Nebraskans are adhering to cautionary warnings to limit social contact, Ricketts said, pointing to Nebraska Department of Transportation data showing a 29% decrease in road traffic as likely evidence of that.
Current social distancing restrictions in Nebraska remain in effect until April 30. But there still will be protective restrictions after that date, Ricketts said.
Community transmission cases in south-central and western Nebraska announced Monday night and Tuesday brought an additional 23 counties under directive health measures -- enforceable limits on public gatherings at 10 or fewer people and requirements that restaurants close their dining rooms.
As of Tuesday evening, 41 of the state's 93 counties were under those orders.
