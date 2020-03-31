Ricketts takes action to prepare for gathering coronavirus storm

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Tuesday he is taking action now to "surge up" the state's capacity to combat an increasing attack by the coronavirus that's expected to peak in Nebraska in mid-to-late April.

Ricketts issued an executive order that will allow critical care hospitals in rural areas to have more than 25 beds, temporarily waived some workforce training requirements at long-term care facilities, accelerated the state's quest for more surgical masks and prepared for the gathering storm.

That also means more testing, the governor said, along with increasing health care capacity, equipment and staffing while providing more flexibility.

"We have not been attacked like other states," the governor said during his daily coronavirus press briefing, "but we need to continue to be vigilant" and be ready for what's coming.

Testing for infection by the virus is gradually increasing, he said.

"We can do 800 to 900 tests a day now," Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, said.

New emphasis has been directed at residents and workers in long-term care facilities, he said, in view of the rapid spread of the virus at Carter Place in Blair, where 17 people have been infected. Seven are health care workers.