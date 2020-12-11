Ricketts supports GOP challenge of presidential election results

Although Gov. Pete Ricketts scheduled his Friday news briefing to provide updates on the coronavirus, it veered off into questions about his support for a Texas lawsuit that would overturn the results of the presidential election.

His support for the lawsuit is based on "support for following the rule of law," Ricketts said. And that means changes in election laws must be made through the legislative branch of government, he said.

"You can't make up laws in the executive branch or the judicial branch," the governor said. "It's a perfectly appropriate challenge."

The lawsuit is "not challenging election laws," Ricketts said, but is "challenging their process" in four battleground states.

The Texas-led lawsuit, which has gained the support of 106 Republican House members, seeks to throw out the presidential election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, based in large part on new provisions for voting by mail during this COVID-19 pandemic election year.

All four states were won by Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and if those votes were tossed out by court action, the result would upend the presidential election in favor of Republican President Donald Trump.