Ricketts supported GOP challenge of presidential election results swatted by Supreme Court
Ricketts touts revenue, virus response in legislative speech

Gov. Pete Ricketts walks back to his office after addressing lawmakers in Lincoln in July. 

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press file photo

Although Gov. Pete Ricketts scheduled his Friday news briefing to provide updates on the coronavirus, it veered off into questions about his support for a Texas lawsuit that aimed to overturn the results of the presidential election.

His support for the lawsuit, which the Supreme Court rejected later Friday, was based on "support for following the rule of law," Ricketts said. And that means changes in election laws must be made through the legislative branch of government, he said.

"You can't make up laws in the executive branch or the judicial branch," the governor said. "It's a perfectly appropriate challenge."

Nebraska joins lawsuit challenging presidential electoral process

The lawsuit was "not challenging election laws," Ricketts said, but was "challenging their process" in four battleground states.

The Texas-led lawsuit, which gained the support of 126 Republican House members, sought to throw out the presidential election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, based in large part on new provisions for voting by mail during this COVID-19 pandemic election year.

All four states were won by Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and if those votes were tossed out by court action, the result would upend the presidential election in favor of Republican President Donald Trump.

Unproven charges of voter fraud undermine democracy, election experts in Nebraska say

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson signed onto the lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen, who provided Nebraska voters with an opportunity to vote by mail in this year's election, endorsed that decision.

Both are elected Republican officeholders.

Omaha woman will cast 'magical' electoral vote for Biden, Harris

Meanwhile, Reps. Jeff Fortenberry of Lincoln and Adrian Smith of Gering signed on in support of the lawsuit along with 124 other House Republicans.

Among leading Republican officeholders in Nebraska, only Sen. Ben Sasse dismissed the lawsuit.

Following the Supreme Court's ruling, Sasse said "every American who cares about the rule of law should take comfort that the Supreme Court — including all three of President Trump’s picks — closed the book on the nonsense."

Sasse says Supreme Court will 'swat away' latest Trump lawsuit

Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Omaha declined to sign the House Republican document supporting the Texas lawsuit.

Ricketts said the legal action raised legitimate questions about separation of powers and sought to "make sure states are following their own laws."

Asked directly if he supported the goal of the lawsuit to overturn the presidential election, Ricketts said he supported "following the rule of law."

Watch now: Tale of two 'spins': State calls dismissal of prison lawsuit a 'significant win'

MANY VIEWS OF NEBRASKA'S STATE CAPITOL

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

