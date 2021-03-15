Ricketts steps up attack on legalizing marijuana in Nebraska

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday continued to warn against legalization of marijuana in Nebraska, describing it as "a dangerous drug" and pointing to its use by elementary school students in Colorado where selling marijuana to adults is legal.

Marijuana is damaging to the developing brain, he said, and it can have a particularly negative impact on young people.

It's also emerging as a factor in suicide reports, the governor said.

Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln has introduced legislation (LB474) that would create a framework for legalizing medical cannabis use in Nebraska.

Meanwhile, an initiative proposal is in the works to legalize recreational use of marijuana in Nebraska and that may be headed toward a vote of the people in the 2022 general election.

Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha has introduced a proposal (LR2CA) in the Legislature seeking a vote of the people on a constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana use for persons over the age of 21, but that measure faces an uphill path to achieving the 30 legislative votes that would be required to gain access to the ballot.