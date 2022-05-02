Ricketts spotlights beef production in Nebraska

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday proclaimed May as "Beef Month" in Nebraska, turning a spotlight on the largest agricultural sector in the state.
"Nebraska farmers and ranchers take great pride in producing high-quality beef to feed our state, nation and world," the governor said.
"Beef is part of a nutritious, healthy diet, and when consumers eat beef, they support the industry and encourage growth in the Good Life."
Nebraska ranks first in the nation for commercial cattle slaughter and second for beef exports, cattle on feed and commercial red meat production, Ricketts said.
In 2021, Nebraska exported a record $1.8 billion of beef, the governor said.
Ricketts was joined by Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman, Nebraska Cattlemen President Brenda Masek of Purdum and Nebraska Beef Council Chairman George Cooksley of Anselmo at a news conference at the Capitol officially recognizing the event.
Photos, videos: Runners hit the streets for annual Lincoln Marathon
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Emma Huston, of Des Moines, Iowa, crosses the finish line as the winner of the women's division of the Lincoln Marathon on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Marathon, 5.1
Runners cross the 15-mile mark of the Lincoln Marathon along the Rock Island Trail on Sunday.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Marathon, 5.1
Runners make their way down the home stretch of the Lincoln Marathon on Sunday.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Marathon, 5.1
Isgah Cheruto of Minneapolis makes her way toward the finish line as Michael Press of Lincoln hits the 15-mile mark carrying a rucksack during Sunday's Lincoln Marathon.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Athletes take off at the start of the Lincoln Marathon outside of Memorial Stadium on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Watch now: Mason Frank discusses Lincoln Marathon win
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Hannah Young (from left), Grace Brown and Ashley Zugay raise their arms in celebration as they finish the Lincoln half-marathon on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Skylar Aegerter carries a flag across the finish line as he ends the Lincoln half-marathon on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Marathon, 5.1
Paul Fox from Unity Lincoln (right) cheers on Gil Zarazua of Bellevue during the Lincoln Marathon on Sunday.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
California's Dominic Korir finishes first in the men's division of the Lincoln Half Marathon on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Runners head down Vine Street at the start of Sunday's Lincoln Marathon.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Watch Now: Supporters line 48th Street to cheer on Lincoln Marathon runners
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Mason Frank, from Aurora, Colorado, crosses the finish line to win the men's division of the Lincoln Marathon on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Marathon, 5.1
Jason Lang of Elkhorn runs the Lincoln Marathon on Sunday.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Runners make their way past the University of Nebraska College of Business at the start of Sunday's Lincoln Marathon.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
California's Caren Maiyo crosses the finish line as winner of the women's division of the Lincoln Half Marathon on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Family members and other supporters watch as runners take off from the start of the Lincoln Marathon on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Watch now: Meet Randy Woodward, a veteran carrying the flag in Sunday's Lincoln Marathon
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Emma Huston, from Des Moines, Iowa, places first in the women's division of the Lincoln Marathon on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Kevin Ricky wears a gas mask as he and other National Guard members start Sunday's Lincoln Marathon.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Kyle Clouston of Lincoln reacts as he reaches the finish of the Lincoln Marathon outside of Memorial Stadium on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Alan Jolito of Lincoln gives a thumbs-up upon reaching the finish of the Lincoln half-marathon on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
The sun is reflected in the glasses of a runner as they start the Lincoln Marathon on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Watch Now: National Guard members get Lincoln Marathon started
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
California's Dominic Korir cools down after winning the men's Lincoln Half Marathon on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Hundreds of runners make their way down Vine Street at the start of the Lincoln Marathon on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Marathon, 5.1
Runners Imael Alicea and Richard Mercedes, both of Puerto Rico, cover the closing miles of the Lincoln Marathon on Sunday.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Marathon, 5.1
Randy Woodward (right) poses for a picture with Kim Kozelichki (center) and members of her team competing in the Lincoln Marathon on Sunday. Kozelichki, of Omaha, remains active and loves to exercise despite battling multiple sclerosis.
SHELLY KULHANEK, Journal Star
Lincoln Marathon, 5.1
A National Guard member carries a rucksack along the Lincoln Marathon course on Sunday.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Watch now: Runners gather for Lincoln Marathon
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
The first group of runners take off from the starting line of the Lincoln Marathon on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Joseph Allen of Lincoln shouts, "Go Big Red," as he begins the Lincoln Marathon outside of Memorial Stadium on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Abby Knight of Omaha (left) is embraced by Stephanie Gustin after completing the Lincoln half-marathon on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Athletes line up at the start of the Lincoln Marathon on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Pete Kostelnick, of Phoenix, reacts as he crosses the finish line of the Lincoln Marathon on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Watch Now: Runners prepare to take the course for Sunday's Lincoln Marathon
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Runners hit the starting line of the Lincoln Marathon on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Over 4,000 runners line up at the start of the Lincoln Marathon on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Marathon, 5.1
Runners make their way toward the finish line of the Lincoln Marathon on Sunday.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Jamie Carson of Lincoln (far right) smiles as she starts the Lincoln Marathon outside of Memorial Stadium on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Pete Kostelnick, of Phoenix, reacts as he crosses the finish line of the men's marathon on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Watch Now: Meet some of the participants and check out the start of this year's Lincoln Marathon
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Runners make their way down T Street before turning to head for the finish line of the Lincoln Marathon outside of Memorial Stadium on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Runners begin their journey down Vine Street at the start of the Lincoln Marathon on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Marathon, 5.1
Matt Targy (left) of Lincoln and Russell Orr of Cantonment, Fla., run the Lincoln Marathon on Sunday.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Miranda Kibler of Columbus, Ohio, runs toward the finish line of the Lincoln Marathon outside of Memorial Stadium on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Cassandra Walker of Papillion celebrates as she crosses the finish line of the Lincoln half-marathon on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Watch now: Check out the scene at the Lincoln Marathon finish line
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Teresa Springer celebrates as she crosses the finish line for the Lincoln half-marathon on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Marathon, 5.1
Paul Fox of Unity Lincoln (right) cheers on runners competing in the Lincoln Marathon on Sunday.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Marathon, 5.1
Runners head for the finish line of the Lincoln Marathon on Sunday.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Spectators cheer on runners at the finish of the Lincoln Marathon on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Kar Seng Sia (left) high fives Choo Ng as they finish the Lincoln half-marathon on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Watch now: Emma Huston discusses Lincoln Marathon win
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
James McDermott of Omaha points to the sky as he approaches the finish of the Lincoln half-marathon on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Marathon, 5.1
Tyler Lundquist of Palmyra, Pa., runs during the Lincoln Marathon on Sunday.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Marathon, 5.1
Mason Frank of Aurora, Colo., the men's race winner, runs ahead of the pack during the Lincoln Marathon on Sunday.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Marathon, 5.1
Nicholas Lahr of Wahoo pushes Sam Butalla of Lincoln during Sunday's Lincoln Marathon.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Marathon 5.1
Michelle Simon of Omaha raises both hands as she steps over at the finish line to complete the Lincoln half-marathon on Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Watch now: Drop in on the awards ceremony for Lincoln Marathon finishers
Lincoln Marathon, 5.1
Brian Cook of Grand Island runs the Lincoln Marathon on Sunday.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Marathon, 5.1
Ben Blessing of Nampa, Idaho, runs the Lincoln Marathon on Sunday.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Marathon, 5.1
Eventual women's champion Emma Huston of Des Moines, Iowa, runs ahead of the pack during Sunday's Lincoln Marathon.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Marathon, 5.1
Runners along the Rock Island Trail make it to the 15-mile mark of the Lincoln Marathon on Sunday.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Marathon, 5.1
Tyler Anderson marches with a rucksack during the Lincoln Marathon on Sunday.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Marathon, 5.1
Runners reach the 15-mile mark on the Lincoln Marathon on Sunday.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.