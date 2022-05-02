 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Ricketts spotlights beef production in Nebraska

  • Updated
  • 0

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday proclaimed May as "Beef Month" in Nebraska, turning a spotlight on the largest agricultural sector in the state.

"Nebraska farmers and ranchers take great pride in producing high-quality beef to feed our state, nation and world," the governor said.

Pete Ricketts mug

Pete Ricketts

"Beef is part of a nutritious, healthy diet, and when consumers eat beef, they support the industry and encourage growth in the Good Life."

Nebraska ranks first in the nation for commercial cattle slaughter and second for beef exports, cattle on feed and commercial red meat production, Ricketts said.

In 2021, Nebraska exported a record $1.8 billion of beef, the governor said. 

Ricketts was joined by Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman, Nebraska Cattlemen President Brenda Masek of Purdum and Nebraska Beef Council Chairman George Cooksley of Anselmo at a news conference at the Capitol officially recognizing the event. 

People are also reading…

Ricketts, lawmakers laud 'landmark' bill devoting $335 million to recovery in North and South Omaha
Don Walton: Fluid Nebraska GOP governor race enters final days
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian offensive drastically intensifies in eastern Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News