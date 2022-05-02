Ricketts spotlights beef production in Nebraska

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday proclaimed May as "Beef Month" in Nebraska, turning a spotlight on the largest agricultural sector in the state.

"Nebraska farmers and ranchers take great pride in producing high-quality beef to feed our state, nation and world," the governor said.

"Beef is part of a nutritious, healthy diet, and when consumers eat beef, they support the industry and encourage growth in the Good Life."

Nebraska ranks first in the nation for commercial cattle slaughter and second for beef exports, cattle on feed and commercial red meat production, Ricketts said.

In 2021, Nebraska exported a record $1.8 billion of beef, the governor said.

Ricketts was joined by Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman, Nebraska Cattlemen President Brenda Masek of Purdum and Nebraska Beef Council Chairman George Cooksley of Anselmo at a news conference at the Capitol officially recognizing the event.

