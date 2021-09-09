Ricketts slams Biden vaccine mandates as abuse of power

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Thursday sharply criticized President Joe Biden's new COVID-19 vaccine mandates as "a stunning violation of personal freedom and abuse of the federal government's power."

Ricketts said that "Nebraska will stand up to President Biden's overreach" and said he'll be working with Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson to "explore all our options" in reacting to the mandates.

"This plan isn't about public health — this is about government control and taking away personal liberties," the governor said in a news release.

"Americans, not the federal government, are responsible for taking charge of their personal health.

"It is not the role of the federal government to mandate their choices."

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse said Biden is "so desperate to distract from his shameful, incompetent Afghanistan exit that he is saying crazy things and pushing constitutionally flawed executive orders.

"This is a cynical attempt to pick a fight and distract from the president's morally disgraceful decision to leave Americans behind Taliban lines on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

"This isn't how you beat COVID, but it is how you run a distraction campaign."

