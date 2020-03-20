Ricketts seeks $58.6 million to fight coronavirus emergency

"We hope to expand testing capacity to 400, even 500 people, every day very soon," he said.

Ricketts said he expects "testing capacity will grow dramatically," but he said that is "going to take time."

"Do we have more than the 33 cases identified?" he asked. "Yes, as we do more testing, we know the number of cases will go up."

Five more cases were reported later in the day, bringing the total to 38.

Ricketts said he already has told his state agency heads to take action to "control spending," recognizing that there will be an impact on state revenue.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"This is going to have a financial impact on the economy," the governor said. "We know this is going to be a tough time for a lot of families in Nebraska."

Ricketts earlier directed that no more than 10 people congregate together statewide during the outbreak, and he has ordered bars and restaurants closed in Omaha.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert has told him that Omahans have been acting in compliance with that directive, the governor said.