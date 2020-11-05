Ricketts seeks additional food stamp aid as virus surges in Nebraska

"We cannot surge our way out of this pandemic by increasing hospital beds or staffing," he said. "We need to stop the number of cases rising daily. We need to decrease the number of people who are hospitalized."

"Our behaviors matter," Anthone said. "Our choices matter. Do the right thing."

"Avoid crowded places," he said. "Avoid gathering in groups where you cannot maintain 6 feet of distancing. If in long contact, you've got to wear a mask. Avoid confined spaces; wear a mask."

The decision to seek emergency federal supplemental nutritional assistance comes after Nebraska emerged as the only state not to seek additional assistance in August following receipt of emergency aid during the early months of the pandemic and the resulting economic collapse.

The emergency program was designed to help assist Nebraskans who may have lost work at the time.

Ricketts said this week's decision was designed in part to adjust to the reality of "more hospitalizations and more uncertainty" in Nebraska because of the spread of the virus now.

The increased assistance should become available next month.

Responding to the need to make healthy choices, Ricketts said, he will get a flu shot on Friday.