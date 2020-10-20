Ricketts says virus spread may prompt new action

With Nebraska now ranked as one of the states with the fastest-rising number of coronavirus cases in the nation based on population, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Tuesday he will "consider taking additional steps" to control spread of the virus if that becomes necessary.

Last week, Ricketts announced a series of new restrictions affecting restaurants, bars and indoor gatherings along with a directive requiring hospitals to reserve at least 10% of their beds for coronavirus patients.

Nebraska ranked fifth in the nation in terms of new cases per capita during the past week.

Only North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana and Wisconsin showed larger increases.

"We'll let it run a couple of weeks and see" if additional action beyond what has already been ordered appears necessary, Ricketts said during a news conference at the Capitol where plans for phased-in Medicaid expansion were outlined.

Asked about the dangers of Husker football game gatherings this Saturday, the governor suggested: "If you have a party, keep the party small. Better to be outside. If inside, stay 6 feet apart (and) if closer, wear a mask."