Ricketts says virus spread may prompt new action
Ricketts says virus spread may prompt new action

Anti-Gambling, 10.5

Gov. Pete Ricketts puts on a mask during a news conference regarding casino gambling on Oct. 5 at the state Capitol. 

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

With Nebraska now ranked as one of the states with the fastest-rising number of coronavirus cases in the nation based on population, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Tuesday he will "consider taking additional steps" to control spread of the virus if that becomes necessary.

Last week, Ricketts announced a series of new restrictions affecting restaurants, bars and indoor gatherings along with a directive requiring hospitals to reserve at least 10% of their beds for coronavirus patients.

Nebraska ranked fifth in the nation in terms of new cases per capita during the past week.

Only North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana and Wisconsin showed larger increases.

"We'll let it run a couple of weeks and see" if additional action beyond what has already been ordered appears necessary, Ricketts said during a news conference at the Capitol where plans for phased-in Medicaid expansion were outlined.

Asked about the dangers of Husker football game gatherings this Saturday, the governor suggested: "If you have a party, keep the party small. Better to be outside. If inside, stay 6 feet apart (and) if closer, wear a mask."

Nebraska voters approved Medicaid expansion to cover a new population generally described as the working poor in the 2018 general election, and state implementation of that directive has moved at a slow pace.

Basic plan coverage began Oct. 1 with additional coverage for dental and vision services and over-the-counter drugs delayed pending approval of the Ricketts administration's plan by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

CMS Administrator Seema Verma joined the governor's news conference virtually to confirm federal approval and praise the state's decision to "take up our invitation to innovate" in constructing a program.

The second tier of benefits will be tied to wellness and screening activities along with what was described as personal responsibility.

That all leads to "improving the lives of our citizens," Verma said.

Dannette Smith, CEO of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said more than 14,000 Nebraskans have now qualified for basic  coverage under the Medicaid expansion program and she believes the state is on target to meet the anticipated 90,000 new beneficiaries.

"We expect better health outcomes," she said, along with additional steps forward in terms of employment and overall health.

Nate Watson, DHHS deputy director of policy and regulations, said enhanced coverage will begin April 1.

Community engagement activities will be added to the expectations in 2022, he said.

Asked if all those requirements may conflict with the decision of Nebraska voters approving expansion of the Medicaid program to cover the new population, Watson said he believes "this is a program that will withstand any legal challenges."

The newly covered population is composed of adults ages 19 to 64, whose income is at or below 138% of the poverty level, or $17,236 for an individual and $35,535 for a household of four based on 2019 figures.

Restaurant employees and retail clerks are among workers who typically may fall within that category of workers.

In answering critics of delayed implementation of the program, DHHS has said it met the only deadline in the voter-approved initiative when it filed a state plan with federal authorities before April 1, 2019.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

