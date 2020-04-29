You are the owner of this article.
Ricketts says social distancing needs to continue
Ricketts says social distancing needs to continue

Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a daily coronavirus update press conference April 15 at the state Capitol with Frances Beaurivage interpreting in ASL.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Hang in there; stay the course.

That was the message from Gov. Pete Ricketts on Wednesday as he urged Nebraskans to continue practicing social distancing as their best weapon in combating the coronavirus.

"I think everybody's tired of doing this," he acknowledged, while suggesting that the need to continue social distancing will be "going through the summer and into the fall in some manner."

At the same time, Ricketts said, he feels comfortable in loosening some restrictions that have been in effect, opening up worship services and dining inside restaurants with 6-foot physical distancing guidelines remaining intact and indoor dining limited to 50% of restaurant capacity. 

Lincoln will extend health restrictions another five days, until May 11

Lincoln will join Omaha and most Nebraska counties in being able to open restaurants to dine-in service at 50% of capacity May 11, he said.

Omaha opens up Monday, earlier than Lincoln because its restrictions were implemented at an earlier date.

Ricketts loosens restrictions on worship services statewide, restaurants in some areas

Worship services may resume in the state beginning Monday, along with elective surgeries as the state begins to loosen its grip.

The 10-person limit on gatherings anywhere in the state will be extended through the month of May, the governor said. That means those restrictions on crowd size will be in effect for Cinco de Mayo celebrations and on Memorial Day, he said.

"Gathering limits will continue," Ricketts said during his daily coronavirus news briefing.

Ricketts says meatpacking plants need to stay open

Ricketts said he maintains a regimen of social distancing in his own life for now.

On workdays, he said, he travels back and forth from his home in Omaha to the Capitol in Lincoln and on Saturdays he picks up pizza for a family lunch at home.    

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

NU announces plans to have classes on campus in fall
NU announces plans to have classes on campus in fall

  • Alex Lantz
  • Updated

The plan to open classrooms acknowledges the possibility that class sizes may need to be reduced or adjustments may be required to class schedules in order to accommodate social distancing recommendations.

Town hall on Thursday

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts will answer questions from Nebraskans about COVID-19 and its effects on communities across the state, the food supply chain and the reopening of some businesses during another live, one-hour NET News town hall meeting at 8:30 p.m. Thursday on NET, Nebraska’s PBS & NPR stations.

Viewers and listeners may ask questions by calling 1-800-676-5446 or 402-472-1212, or submitting them online before and during the broadcast at netNebraska.org/coronavirus.

