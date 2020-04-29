Ricketts says social distancing needs to continue

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Hang in there; stay the course.

That was the message from Gov. Pete Ricketts on Wednesday as he urged Nebraskans to continue practicing social distancing as their best weapon in combating the coronavirus.

"I think everybody's tired of doing this," he acknowledged, while suggesting that the need to continue social distancing will be "going through the summer and into the fall in some manner."

At the same time, Ricketts said, he feels comfortable in loosening some restrictions that have been in effect, opening up worship services and dining inside restaurants with 6-foot physical distancing guidelines remaining intact and indoor dining limited to 50% of restaurant capacity.

Lincoln will join Omaha and most Nebraska counties in being able to open restaurants to dine-in service at 50% of capacity May 11, he said.

Omaha opens up Monday, earlier than Lincoln because its restrictions were implemented at an earlier date.

Worship services may resume in the state beginning Monday, along with elective surgeries as the state begins to loosen its grip.