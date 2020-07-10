Ricketts says social distancing key now in keeping virus under control

"There's never been a better time to drive around Nebraska," he said. "Do your summer vacation right here."

Answering questions, Ricketts defended Republican Party campaign support for Sen. Julie Slama of Peru and the activities of Jessica Flanagain, who is helping manage her campaign.

"I still employ Jessica as a political consultant," the governor said. "Jessica is the best in the business in Nebraska. That's why I hire her."

Harsh campaign mailings aimed at Janet Palmtag of Syracuse, a fellow Republican in the District 1 race, have been criticized by former Republican Gov. Dave Heineman and former Democratic Gov. Bob Kerrey as racist in nature because they attempt to tie Palmtag to Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha, a controversial senator who is Black.

Slama was appointed to the Legislature by Ricketts in 2019, and the governor said Friday that he believes efforts to "make sure we get a conservative like Julie Slama elected are absolutely appropriate."

On another political topic, Ricketts said he was not familiar with the details of Nebraska Republican Party campaign funding activities that have come under fire from the Nebraska Democratic Party for failure to meet reporting requirements with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission.