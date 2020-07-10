You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Ricketts says social distancing key now in keeping virus under control
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Ricketts says social distancing key now in keeping virus under control

{{featured_button_text}}
Virus Outbreak Nebraska

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference in Lincoln on June 25 to update Nebraska's response to the coronavirus. 

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press file photo

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday described the state's ongoing battle against the coronavirus as "absolutely successful" so far, but he cautioned Nebraskans to "continue to do social distancing" in order to keep spread of COVID-19 under control.

"And wearing a mask is a good idea," the governor said during a news conference at the Capitol.

As outbreak of the virus surges in Florida, Arizona, Texas and California, hospitalization rates in Nebraska have been declining, Ricketts said.

National Guard transitioning virus testing to civilian workers

"Social distancing works," the governor noted, reminding Nebraskans that they need to continue to maintain 6 feet of separation from one another to contain spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, Test Nebraska has ramped up its testing capacity for infection by the virus, hitting a new high of 3,600 tests on Tuesday, Ricketts said. The turn-around time to receive testing results has been reduced to an average of 31 hours, he said.

As of Thursday, Nebraska had recorded 20,623 positive cases and 284 deaths due to the virus, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Progress in attacking and containing the virus has allowed Ricketts to increasingly move on to other topics at his news conferences and on Friday he turned the spotlight on outdoor recreation activities available to Nebraska families throughout the state.

"There's never been a better time to drive around Nebraska," he said. "Do your summer vacation right here."

Answering questions, Ricketts defended Republican Party campaign support for Sen. Julie Slama of Peru and the activities of Jessica Flanagain, who is helping manage her campaign.

Slama-Palmtag legislative battle ignites Republican fireworks

"I still employ Jessica as a political consultant," the governor said. "Jessica is the best in the business in Nebraska. That's why I hire her."

Harsh campaign mailings aimed at Janet Palmtag of Syracuse, a fellow Republican in the District 1 race, have been criticized by former Republican Gov. Dave Heineman and former Democratic Gov. Bob Kerrey as racist in nature because they attempt to tie Palmtag to Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha, a controversial senator who is Black.

Supporters celebrate approach of expanded Medicaid coverage

Slama was appointed to the Legislature by Ricketts in 2019, and the governor said Friday that he believes efforts to "make sure we get a conservative like Julie Slama elected are absolutely appropriate."

On another political topic, Ricketts said he was not familiar with the details of Nebraska Republican Party campaign funding activities that have come under fire from the Nebraska Democratic Party for failure to meet reporting requirements with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission.

"The Nebraska Republican Party and several GOP state senators and legislative candidates have been caught playing hide-the-ball regarding more than $112,000 in contributions from the party," the Nebraska Democratic Party said.

In answer to other questions, Ricketts said a number of proposed new prison construction alternatives that would bind future Legislatures to appropriation of state general fund dollars are no different than the process of funding other big state projects such as ongoing modernization of the heating and air conditioning system at the Capitol.

New state prison could cost up to $750M over 30 years, companies say

And, in his most optimistic view thus far of the potential for an adjusted Husker football season in spite of the pandemic, Ricketts told a questioner he's "looking forward to seeing how we can play football this fall."

"I'm excited to see some football here and will work with the university to make that happen," he said.

Jim Swenson, administrator of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, joined the governor at the news conference and said a broad range of outdoor recreation, camping, fishing, hunting and boating adventures await Nebraska families this summer.

Nebraskans can consider 76 park destinations, 58 state recreation areas and 10 state historical parks in making summertime plans, he said.

Ricketts keeps coronavirus options open as he eyes other outbreaks

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

+5
Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors
Education
editor's pick alert top story

Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors

  • Margaret Reist
  • 5 min to read

More than 3,000 high school seniors in Lincoln are graduating into a world nobody’s navigated before, staring into a pandemic that has closed schools, slashed families’ economic security and, for many graduates, changed their college plans.

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic
Education
editor's pick alert featured

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic

  • Margaret Reist

At middle and high schools across the city, teachers made signs and hung decorations and put on costumes and played music to help students note the end of a school year where dining room tables and bedroom desks became the classroom.

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival
Local
editor's pick alert top story

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival

  • Parker Gabriel

This year would have marked the 153rd annual community Fourth of July celebration in Seward, which first put on an event in the local town square in 1868.

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable
Regional Government
editor's pick

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable

  • Associated Press

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News