Ricketts says Pahls' seat will be filled before anticipated special session

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Thursday that he would expect to fill the legislative seat vacated by the death of Sen. Rich Pahls of Omaha before a potential special legislative session that may be called to deal with anti-abortion legislation following a pending decision by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The court appears poised to overrule its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide before it completes its current term late next month or in early July, leaving a decision on abortion rights to individual states.

An anti-abortion majority in the Legislature is poised to consider imposing a ban on abortions in Nebraska, but that decision would require at least 33 votes to free such a proposal from a filibuster waged by its opponents.

Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln has said he will work with Ricketts to schedule a special session.

A bill to prohibit abortions in Nebraska, with an exception for any that might be required to prevent the death of the mother, was trapped by a filibuster during the closing days of the 2022 regular legislative session, which adjourned last month.

A motion to free the bill fell two votes short of the 33 required to invoke cloture and failed on a 31-15 vote. Pahls, who was ill, was one of three senators recorded as excused and not voting.

Ricketts said he would go through his regular process of appointing a senator by seeking applications and conducting interviews and would anticipate that the legislative seat would be filled prior to a potential special session.

The governor answered a question about the abortion issue during a news conference called to proclaim "Foster Care Month" in Nebraska and spotlight the need for more foster parents in Nebraska.

"A strong family is the start of how we have a great childhood," Ricketts said. "Parents are incredibly important."

But some children will need foster parents to provide "a caring home," the governor said, "and we don't have enough foster parents now."

Stephanie Beasley, director of the division of children and family services in the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said foster parents can have "a huge impact on the social growth" of children and provide stability in their lives.

Foster parents receive monthly reimbursements to help provide for a child's need and must meet basic income guidelines, provide adequate bedroom space with a separate bed for each child, complete 30 hours of free training, undergo background checks and agree to use non-physical discipline for children.

"Foster parents truly are heroes," Ricketts said.

Most foster parents are relatives.

First Lady Susanne Shore participated in the event.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.