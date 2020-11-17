Ricketts says no mask mandate, readies communications campaign

With COVID-19 cases rising in Nebraska, Gov. Pete Ricketts on Tuesday continued to reject calls for a mask mandate and set the stage for the kickoff of a statewide coronavirus education and communications campaign on Thursday.

"I don't think mask mandates are appropriate," the governor said at a news briefing.

"They create resistance," he said. "Masks are just a tool, not the only tool (and) they are not a panacea to solve all the problems."

At the same time, Ricketts continued to urge Nebraskans to wear masks when they go to the grocery store and when they are in crowded or enclosed settings and unable to maintain 6 feet of distancing from other people.

"I don't like mandates," the governor said. "Let's find ways to voluntarily do things like wear a mask."

Masks dominated questioning at the briefing, sparked in part by the decision of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to abandon her opposition to a mask mandate, ordering that they be worn in public indoor spaces and in crowded conditions.

Reynolds, a Republican like Ricketts, announced her decision in a live televised address to Iowans as the state approached 2,000 deaths from the virus and nearly 1,400 hospitalizations.