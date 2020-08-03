Ricketts says new business incentives package vital for Nebraska

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday that the state will be at "a significant competitive disadvantage" if it enters 2021 with no business tax incentive program in place to attract economic development and expansion.

"Incentives are one of the ways to get people to take a look at our state," the governor said in answer to a question at a Capitol news conference.

Without an incentive program, "a lot don't even consider you," Ricketts said. "It's important that we get this."

Ricketts said he believes it is vital that the Legislature act in its final days to increase funding for property tax relief and adopt a new business incentive program to replace the Nebraska Advantage Act, which expires at the end of the year.

Seven senators currently are attempting to negotiate an agreement on those two issues -- along with a state funding commitment to help support a proposed $2.6 billion University of Nebraska Medical Center project that would largely be federally funded -- as the Legislature enters the final days of a 2020 session that is scheduled to adjourn next week.

The focus of the governor's news conference was the approaching reopening of Nebraska schools, which Ricketts said is important for the overall health and well-being of children.