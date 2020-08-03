You are the owner of this article.
Ricketts says new business incentives package vital for Nebraska
Gov. Ricketts defends 2-year delay to expand Medicaid

Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks in the governor's hearing room on July 20.

 Nati Harnik, AP file photo

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday that the state will be at "a significant competitive disadvantage" if it enters 2021 with no business tax incentive program in place to attract economic development and expansion.

"Incentives are one of the ways to get people to take a look at our state," the governor said in answer to a question at a Capitol news conference.

Without an incentive program, "a lot don't even consider you," Ricketts said. "It's important that we get this."

Ricketts said he believes it is vital that the Legislature act in its final days to increase funding for property tax relief and adopt a new business incentive program to replace the Nebraska Advantage Act, which expires at the end of the year. 

Seeking a grand bargain, senators approach the finish line

Seven senators currently are attempting to negotiate an agreement on those two issues -- along with a state funding commitment to help support a proposed $2.6 billion University of Nebraska Medical Center project that would largely be federally funded -- as the Legislature enters the final days of a 2020 session that is scheduled to adjourn next week.

The focus of the governor's news conference was the approaching reopening of Nebraska schools, which Ricketts said is important for the overall health and well-being of children.

"It's important to be in school," he said, for a variety of reasons beyond the education of students. The governor pointed to nutritional, behavioral and social well-being as some of those factors.

State Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt said schools are taking steps to "ensure the best and safest environment" for students with safety recognized as the "absolutely critical" factor.

"I understand the fears and trepidations as we walk forward," he said. "We know we're going to have struggles."

Asked about a recent report by UNMC infectious disease experts that suggests it may not be safe to reopen schools in Nebraska now, Ricketts said "policymakers need to make these decisions."

"Doctors are looking at a very, very narrow part," he said, while policymakers "need to look at the bigger picture (and) broader issues."

Reopening schools in Lincoln: Balancing educational harm of staying closed with risk of the virus

There may never be an effective vaccine to combat COVID-19, Ricketts said, and "you can't shut down schools permanently. You need to manage it."

Blomstedt said school officials have engaged in "tough dialogues" about the level of risk, including the risk of community spread if students or teachers are infected by COVID-19, while recognizing that "it's a balancing act if they're not in school."

Included in the decision-making, he said, is "a willingness to adjust."

Ricketts said he is "confident that schools are prepared to have kids back in classrooms."

In a brief update on the state's battle against the virus, the governor said Test Nebraska, the state's testing program, had moved its Lincoln site to Gateway Mall with openings for 500 people on Monday through Saturday.

Despite some local flareups of the virus, the state continues to have 40% of its hospital beds, 41% of intensive care unit beds and 83% of its ventilators available, he said. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

