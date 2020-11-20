Ricketts says Nebraska is approaching renewed COVID-19 restrictions

Gov. Pete Ricketts warned Friday that Nebraska is nearing his hospitalization-based trigger point to renew some prior COVID-19 restrictions while acknowledging that the state has incurred an unacceptable backlog in performing its contact-tracing responsibilities.
"We didn't do our job," the governor said during a coronavirus news briefing. "We should have done a better job."
Ashley Newmyer, chief data strategist with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said there are about 2,600 people in the backlog who have not received either a first or second telephone call to inform them they were in contact with someone who recently has contracted the virus.
Contact tracing is considered a vital tool in slowing the spread of the virus, since those who have been in contact with someone who has been infected are informed and then requested to go into quarantine.
The state has a pool of about 1,000 contact tracers.
Newmyer said she believes the state can catch up with the backlog by the end of next week.
Ricketts said hospitalization of COVID-19 patients in Nebraska is "approaching the red line" he has drawn in determining when and whether to reimpose a series of previous restrictions.
The governor earlier announced that those restrictions, including reducing the authorized size of indoor gatherings to 10 people and outdoor gatherings to 25 people while limiting bars to take-out and drive-thru service, would automatically be reinstated once COVID-19 patients occupied 25% of the state's hospital beds.
Figures from Thursday evening showed coronavirus patients occupying 983 of the state's 4,525 staffed hospital beds. Another 150 COVID-19 patients would bring the total into what the governor describes as the red zone.
There were 227 hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients Oct. 1.
"We could hit the red zone before the (Thanksgiving) holiday," Ricketts said.
Support Local Journalism
Answering questions at the briefing, the governor said he believes a COVID-19 vaccine may begin to be distributed to health care workers in Nebraska sometime in December.
Also on the priority list are long-term care workers, first responders and people who are considered to be the most vulnerable, with general distribution occurring later, perhaps by the end of March or early April, Ricketts said.
Asked why it appears that he no longer follows the advice of University of Nebraska Medical Center experts to the degree that he appeared to do early in the pandemic, the governor said UNMC is one of many sources that he values.
A number of UNMC experts have urged Ricketts to impose a statewide mask mandate now in an effort to try to help control the fast-spreading virus.
"I still continue to take feedback from UNMC," the governor said. "I look at other sources too."
Ricketts, who has encouraged Nebraskans to wear masks when they shop for groceries or gather indoors or in crowded conditions, has resisted a mandate, suggesting that "masks are one of the tools."
Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, said Nebraska has received its first allocation of monoclonal antibodies, which can help fight the COVID-19 virus and, in many cases, prevent the need for hospitalization and supplemental oxygen.
The drugs were distributed to 39 hospital facilities, he said.
Anthone said the state is supposed to receive shipments every week.
Photos: The scene in Lincoln
Arena cleaning
Volleyball social distancing
Skeleton signs
Boo at the Zoo
Football Saturday
YMCA closed
Downtown mask art
Outdoor seating
East Campus proposed budget cuts
Marching band competition
Flu shots
Coronavirus Bible
Anti-mask rally
No Football Saturday
DMV lines
UNL in-person class
Iguana's Pub
Farmers Market influencers
Remote learning
Weeping Water vs. Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan
City Council
First day of middle school
Ukulele Class
First day of school
Pius X volleyball practice
Madsen's
Flower shop
City Council BLM protest
LPS Protest
Beach Boys
Rally and hearing
Lincoln High School readiness days
Lancaster County Super Fair
LPS board meeting
Meatpacking workers rally
Legislature
Lincoln Northeast graduation
Gov. Ricketts address Legislature
Mask
Legislature resumes
LPS virus teachers
Girls basketball
Masked Archie the Mammoth
First Jury Trial in Four Months
Community Learning Center
Lincoln Community Playhouse
The Kindler Hotel
Garth Brooks Drive-In Concert
Naturalization ceremony
Urban Air Adventure Park
Juneteenth
Gere Branch Library
Music on the Move
Pool Reopenings
Judiciary Committee
Bars Opening in Lincoln
LPS Teachers Retirement
Holmes Lake Manor Horse Visit
Michener
Lancaster County Courthouse
Campgrounds
Church Social Distancing
Boys and Girls Club food distribution
Children of Smithfield
Farmers Market
Parkview Christian Teacher Appreciation Day
Election Day
Lincoln reopening
Mother's Day
Reopening Hair Salon
Lincoln Christian 2020 Seniors
Test Nebraska site
Selfie wall
Drive-Thru Career Fair
Center for People In Need food distribution
Marathon void
Gateway Mall
Drive-through parade
Former Cop Birthday Drive-by
Masks For Truckers
Hero Signs
BikeLNK disinfecting
Teacher and Staff Parade
Thank you!!!
91-year-old released
Food Bank
Thank you
Virtual City Council
Drive-by Easter egg hunt
Good Friday Music
Masks on a walk
Watch: A timelapse of the mural at Saro Cider
Heroes sign
Watch: Hand sanitizer rolls off Innovation Campus assembly line
No fun here
Inverse Parade
Haymarket
Empty downtown
Tower Square sign
Billboard
Church services
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
DoorDash
FoodNet
StarTran Ridership
Simpsons in the windows
Virus Outbreak Nebraska
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Bourbon Theatre
Social Distancing
Curbside Pickup
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.