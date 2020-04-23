Ricketts says meatpacking plants need to stay open

Most estimates suggest that may be a year to a year-and-a-half from now.

Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, said "things are really stabilizing" in terms of the medical response to challenges in Grand Island and Lexington.

CHI St. Francis in Grand Island has 12 or 13 patients hospitalized in its 16-bed intensive care unit, he said, and "things are really under control" there.

Lexington has transferred five patients to Great Plains Health in North Platte, Anthone said, and also makes transfers as needed to Kearney.

All hospitals in the state have agreed to accept patients, he noted.

Meanwhile, Ricketts announced that the state is forming a corn detasseling task force "to make sure we are socially distancing" during the annual process that involves about 7,000 participants annually.

More than 50,000 Nebraskans have registered now to participate in the state's new coronavirus testing initiative, the governor said.

The state has purchased 540,000 tests with federal funding and expects to be able to conduct 3,000 tests a day once the program is fully operational, perhaps five weeks from now.