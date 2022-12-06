 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ricketts says he'll seek Senate appointment

  • Updated
  • 0

Gov. Pete Ricketts confirmed Tuesday that he will seek appointment to the U.S. Senate seat that will be vacated by Sen. Ben Sasse early next month.

Gov.-elect Jim Pillen is expected to appoint Ricketts shortly after Sasse's resignation to become president of the University of Florida becomes effective on Jan. 8.  Pillen will have been sworn in as governor three days earlier. 

Ricketts said his decision to pursue the appointment was "the result of many hours of prayer and family discussions."

"For me, it came down to a single question: How can I best serve the people of Nebraska and advance our conservative values?

"In Congress, we're in a fight for the future of our nation, and it's a fight we have to win.

"We must cut taxes, strengthen public safety and our national security and protect our most sacred freedoms," Ricketts said.

Ricketts will complete eight years as governor next month; he previously sought a seat in the Senate in 2006, losing to Democratic Sen. Ben Nelson.

Appointment to the Senate seat will cover a two-year span with voters determining in 2024 who will fill the final two years of Sasse's six-year term.  Ricketts presumably will be the Republican nominee two years from now. 

