Ricketts says he'll be cautious in controlling crowd size

Thursday's briefing focused on the contact-tracing program that is being constructed by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to contact people who may have been exposed by people who have been diagnosed with infection by the virus.

Increased testing for the virus and self-quarantine of those contacts is viewed as vital in containing and slowing the spread of the virus.

"It's essentially detective work," Felicia Quintana-Zinn, deputy director of the Division of Public Health, said.

And the goal is to "stop the spread as quickly as possible," she added.

Contacts are made with people who may have recently been within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 10 minutes, and thus subject to likely exposure.

The state expects to train 1,000 contact tracers, who will conduct those interviews by telephone.

Meanwhile, the state is ramping up its testing program through testnebraska.com and plans to eventually test 3,000 persons a day, expanding from four mobile test sites to six.

Tests are being conducted in Lincoln and Omaha now while other test sites have moved from Grand Island and Schuyler to Lexington and Norfolk.