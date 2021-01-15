Ricketts says he'll attend Biden inauguration

Gov. Pete Ricketts will attend Joe Biden's inauguration as the 46th president on Wednesday.

The Republican governor announced his intention on Friday to attend the transfer of power.

He previously attended President Donald Trump's inauguration four years ago.

"We want the next administration to be successful, and we should focus on a smooth transition," the governor said earlier this week.

Ricketts also said he's spoken with the Biden transition team about developing a partnership between governors and the federal government on the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine.

The inauguration is a ticketed event. Biden’s team and District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser have been asking people not to attend the inauguration in person because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The grounds of the U.S. Capitol will be closed to the public. The added security to an event that typically draws hundreds of thousands of people to watch comes two weeks after thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol as Congress was meeting to vote to certify Biden’s electoral win.