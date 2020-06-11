You are the owner of this article.
Ricketts says he would tighten coronavirus restrictions if needed
Majority of coronavirus deaths in Nebraska at nursing homes

Gov. Pete Ricketts points to a map of Nebraska counties during a coronavirus news briefing in May.

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press file photo

Although Nebraska is "headed in the right direction" in terms of corralling the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Thursday, he's "keeping in my playbook the ability to tighten up restrictions again" if that appears to be necessary.

Nebraskans need to continue to do their part by adhering to social distancing guidelines, including maintaining at least 6 feet of physical separation from one another, washing their hands often and wearing a mask when going to a store or engaging in public contact, the governor said.

"If we continue to make progress," Ricketts said, "we can continue to loosen restrictions" and begin to return to a more normal life.

Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, joined in the cautious, but generally optimistic, assessment during a wide-ranging news conference at the Capitol.

"I see the trends now, outside of Douglas County, to be as stable as they have ever been," he said.  

Douglas County continues to be "our main focus" now, Anthone said, but even in the Omaha area "things are getting more stable" based on hospital data, including a reduction in the number of patients needing ventilators

Meanwhile, Anthone said, he has begun "working on a plan now to start a reopening phase for some of the long-term care facilities" in the state.

That's where the virus has taken a deadly toll: 98 residents of long-term care facilities have died after being infected by the virus, and that's half of the 195 total deaths reported by state officials as of Wednesday. 

Statewide, 142 new cases were reported Thursday, the most new cases since Saturday but still fewer than on all but three days last month.

Of the 16,025 total cases reported, two-thirds involved Nebraskans ages 20-54. But of the 1,000 cases requiring hospitalization, only 311 people from those age groups were treated.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services further expanded statistical data available on its COVID-19 dashboard this week. 

All told, 533 residents of long-term care facilities have tested positive for the virus, along with 440 staff members.

The largest number of cases in Nebraska are at meatpacking plants, with 3,929 confirmed infections and 14 deaths.

In other remarks during his afternoon news briefing, Ricketts said he supports police reform efforts and actually was "ahead of the game" in offering previous legislation requiring "greater accountability" that subsequently was limited by the Legislature.

"Democrats watered it down," the governor said, limiting its application to the Nebraska State Patrol.

"I continue to believe that we need reforms to make sure we hold police accountable," the Republican governor said, and try to prevent what happened to George Floyd from ever happening again.

Floyd died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder.

University of Nebraska President Ted Carter joined Ricketts at the news conference and said the university will be ready to begin classes on Aug. 24, with procedures in place to "minimize every risk" posed by the virus.

That will include reduced class sizes and more online courses, he said.

Carter was invited to participate in the news briefing along with Todd Becker, CEO of Green Plains, to discuss the York ethanol plant's successful partnership with the university's Innovation Campus in making hand sanitizer for free distribution to local businesses, meatpacking communities, day care facilities and schools throughout the state.

Some 160,000 gallons have been donated, Becker said.

"We know we're helping everyone, and this also helps our rural economies," Becker said.

In summarizing the current state of Nebraska's battle against the coronavirus, Ricketts said anybody, including Nebraskans without symptoms, can be tested for COVID-19 under the Test Nebraska program now.

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

Pete Ricketts

Ricketts

 Courtesy photo

