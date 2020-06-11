Ricketts says he would tighten coronavirus restrictions if needed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Although Nebraska is "headed in the right direction" in terms of corralling the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Thursday, he's "keeping in my playbook the ability to tighten up restrictions again" if that appears to be necessary.

Nebraskans need to continue to do their part by adhering to social distancing guidelines, including maintaining at least 6 feet of physical separation from one another, washing their hands often and wearing a mask when going to a store or engaging in public contact, the governor said.

"If we continue to make progress," Ricketts said, "we can continue to loosen restrictions" and begin to return to a more normal life.

Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, joined in the cautious, but generally optimistic, assessment during a wide-ranging news conference at the Capitol.

"I see the trends now, outside of Douglas County, to be as stable as they have ever been," he said.

Douglas County continues to be "our main focus" now, Anthone said, but even in the Omaha area "things are getting more stable" based on hospital data, including a reduction in the number of patients needing ventilators