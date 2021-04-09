Ricketts says he 'won't stand by and let President Biden shred the Second Amendment'

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday reiterated his opposition to new gun control measures, declaring his administration "won't stand by and let President Biden shred the Second Amendment."

The governor's statement followed on the heels of Biden's endorsement of so-called red flag laws that permit police or family members to petition a state court to order the temporary removal of firearms from a person who may present a danger to themselves or others.

"I oppose the so-called red flag laws endorsed by the president because they would violate the due process rights of gun owners," Ricketts said.

"It's important to understand that the president's actions this week are just the beginning," he said.

"I fully expect President Biden to make repeated attacks against our constitutional rights.

"We will stand up and fight for the rights of Nebraskans," the governor said.

