Ricketts says he wants ‘resignations’ if Mar-a-Lago raid wasn’t based on a serious allegation

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday that he wants “more transparency” from the FBI and Department of Justice about the decision to search former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.
“In my opinion, it ought to be pretty serious to take the unprecedented step of raiding a former president’s residence,” Ricketts said.
Garland, Wray should resign
If it’s not, the Republican governor said, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray should resign.
“This better be pretty serious,” Ricketts said.
The governor was asked about the raid during a press conference Monday on a different topic.
Ricketts said he wants to see the affidavits that supported the search warrants that were approved by a Florida judge — affidavits that the Justice Department has asked to remain sealed because of an ongoing investigation.
‘Politically motivated’
He said that both the FBI and Department of Justice have had “a recent track record” of “appearing to be politically motivated.”
Ricketts cited the handling of the Steele dossier, which alleged a conspiracy between the Trump campaign in 2016 and the Russians—- allegations that were later discredited — and the handling of the affair involving Hillary Clinton and her use of a private email server while she was secretary ofsState.
Last week, Nebraska’s three U.S. House members — all Republicans — said they wanted more oversight over the actions of the Department of Justice.
Photos: The scene outside Mar-a-Lago after FBI searches Trump's Florida estate
Secret Service agents stand at the gate of Mar-a-Lago after the FBI issued warrants at the Palm Beach, Fla., estate, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Former President Donald Trump said in a lengthy statement that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe. (Damon Higgins/Palm Beach Daily News via AP)
Armed Secret Service agents stand outside an entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump said in a lengthy statement that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Police stand outside an entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump said in a lengthy statement that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Armed Secret Service agents stand outside an entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, late Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump said in a lengthy statement that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
Supporters of former President Donald Trump drive past his Mar-a-Lago estate, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump said in a lengthy statement that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
An armed Secret Service agent stands outside an entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump said in a lengthy statement that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
Secret Service agents stand near one of the entrances to Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Former President Donald Trump said in a lengthy statement that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe. (Andres Leiva/The Palm Beach Post via AP)
The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump said in a lengthy statement that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
Police direct traffic outside an entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump said in a lengthy statement that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
Police direct traffic outside an entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump said in a lengthy statement that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
A man stands outside an entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump said in a lengthy statement that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Media stand outside Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., on Monday, August 8, 2022. (Andres Leiva/The Palm Beach Post via AP)
The exterior of Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., is pictured on Monday, August 8, 2022. (Andres Leiva/The Palm Beach Post via AP)
A supporter of former President Donald Trump drives past the Mar-a-Lago estate, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump said in a lengthy statement that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Palm Beach Police officers are seen parked near Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., on Monday, August 8, 2022. (Andres Leiva/The Palm Beach Post via AP)
Palm Beach Police officers speak near Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., on Monday, August 8, 2022. (Andres Leiva/The Palm Beach Post via AP)
A supporter of former President Donald Trump drives past his Mar-a-Lago estate, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump said in a lengthy statement that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Jupiter resident Kathy Luksch, right, stands with others gathered to support former President Donald Trump on South Ocean Boulevard near Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. "How dare they!" Luksch said, referring to the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago. (Andres Leiva/The Palm Beach Post via AP)
A man who declined to provide his name stands by a flag expressing support for former President Donald Trump near his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. The FBI has searched the estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence. (Andres Leiva/The Palm Beach Post via AP)
Stickers in support of former President Donald Trump are displayed on the trunk of a sports utility vehicle parked on South Ocean Boulevard near Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., late Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. The FBI has searched the estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence. (Andres Leiva/The Palm Beach Post via AP)
