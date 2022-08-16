Ricketts says he wants ‘resignations’ if Mar-a-Lago raid wasn’t based on a serious allegation

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday that he wants “more transparency” from the FBI and Department of Justice about the decision to search former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

“In my opinion, it ought to be pretty serious to take the unprecedented step of raiding a former president’s residence,” Ricketts said.

Garland, Wray should resign

If it’s not, the Republican governor said, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray should resign.

“This better be pretty serious,” Ricketts said.

The governor was asked about the raid during a press conference Monday on a different topic.

Ricketts said he wants to see the affidavits that supported the search warrants that were approved by a Florida judge — affidavits that the Justice Department has asked to remain sealed because of an ongoing investigation.

‘Politically motivated’

He said that both the FBI and Department of Justice have had “a recent track record” of “appearing to be politically motivated.”

Ricketts cited the handling of the Steele dossier, which alleged a conspiracy between the Trump campaign in 2016 and the Russians—- allegations that were later discredited — and the handling of the affair involving Hillary Clinton and her use of a private email server while she was secretary ofsState.

Last week, Nebraska’s three U.S. House members — all Republicans — said they wanted more oversight over the actions of the Department of Justice.