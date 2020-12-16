Ricketts says general public COVID-19 shots in April still expected

A change in COVID-19 vaccine delivery to Nebraska may reduce total anticipated shipments by the end of the year, but Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday he believes delivery "should catch up" and the vaccine still should be available to the general population in April as expected.

Pfizer shipments will not be available next week, the governor said, but 32,500 doses are expected from Moderna once its vaccine receives formal approval by regulators following a positive review by the Food and Drug Administration.

Nebraska has received 15,600 doses from Pfizer this week.

Ricketts said 1,746 Nebraskans had been vaccinated by 9 a.m. at 13 Nebraska hospitals as the COVID-19 vaccination program was launched with top priority accorded to frontline health care workers along with residents and staff at long-term care facilities in the state.

Vaccinations at long-term care facilities are expected to begin later this month.

Arrival of the vaccine demonstrates "there is hope out there" after months of dealing with the pandemic, the governor said.

"We need a few more months to get through this," he said.

Nebraska thus far has recorded 150,000 diagnosed cases of COVID-19.