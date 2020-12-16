Ricketts says general public COVID-19 shots in April still expected

A change in COVID-19 vaccine delivery to Nebraska may reduce total anticipated shipments by the end of the year, but Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday he believes delivery "should catch up" and the vaccine still should be available to the general population in April as expected.
Pfizer shipments will not be available next week, the governor said, but 32,500 doses are expected from Moderna once its vaccine receives formal approval by regulators following a positive review by the Food and Drug Administration.
Nebraska has received 15,600 doses from Pfizer this week.
Ricketts said 1,746 Nebraskans had been vaccinated by 9 a.m. at 13 Nebraska hospitals as the COVID-19 vaccination program was launched with top priority accorded to frontline health care workers along with residents and staff at long-term care facilities in the state.
Vaccinations at long-term care facilities are expected to begin later this month.
Arrival of the vaccine demonstrates "there is hope out there" after months of dealing with the pandemic, the governor said.
"We need a few more months to get through this," he said.
Nebraska thus far has recorded 150,000 diagnosed cases of COVID-19.
Hospitalization of coronavirus patients has been decreasing, Ricketts said, pointing to figures from Tuesday night that show COVID-19 patients occupying 677 of 4,043 staffed hospital beds, well below the 25% threshold that he has set for triggering enhanced regulations.
But, he noted, Christmas travel and family gatherings will present a new challenge.
"Go get tested before you see family at the holidays," he suggested.
Support Local Journalism
Ricketts said he has "no hesitation personally" in taking the vaccine but will wait his turn after priority needs are met.
Following the first priority of designated recipients will come older Nebraskans and those with preexisting health challenges.
Meanwhile, an information campaign urging hesitant Nebraskans to consider taking the vaccine will be underway.
A spokesman for the American Red Cross joined the news conference to urge Nebraskans to consider blood donations at a challenging time when donations have declined.
Answering questions on other issues, Ricketts said he would oppose issuing bonds to speed up construction of Nebraska's proposed highway expressway system, an option proposed by a coalition of mayors led by Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning.
"We are accelerating work on our expressways," the governor said, "but we won't take on debt.
"Over time," he said, "it gets out of hand. We should continue to avoid that."
The proposal by 21 mayors and village board chairmen, including the mayors of Columbus and Fremont, came in the form of a letter to state senators urging them to take action.
"More motorists are being killed every year on dangerously crowded two-lane highways and communities' economic growth opportunities are significantly limited," the mayors wrote.
"Our local economies need the jolt of infrastructure spending," they added.
Responding to another question, Ricketts said he "expect(s) some packages of tax relief" may be forthcoming from the Legislature in 2021.
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Top Journal Star photos for December
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.