Ricketts says demonstrators, not Trump, responsible for assault on U.S. Capitol
Ricketts says demonstrators, not Trump, responsible for assault on U.S. Capitol

20201028_new_trump_ar27

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks ahead of a rally supporting President Donald Trump at Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Oct. 27. President Trump spoke as part of a Make America Great Again! campaign rally later in the evening.

 ANNA REED, Omaha WORLD-HERALD

Gov. Pete Ricketts says demonstrators, not President Trump, are responsible for the assault on the nation's Capitol.

In answer to questions during a coronavirus briefing Friday, Ricketts said the violence by supporters of Trump following a rally this week where he urged them to march to the Capitol was the protesters' responsibility.

"The president asked for people to protest, but the protesters are the ones who decided to raid the Capitol building," the governor said. "It was completely unacceptable."

"Peaceful protest is the American way," he said. "Violent protest is not acceptable."

Wednesday's event was "a disgrace to our country," he said.

Ricketts noted that demonstrators in Lincoln who protested the election results outside the state Capitol remained peaceful on the same day.  

The governor said calls for Trump to resign or for impeachment of the president in the wake of this week's events are "a distraction (when we) need to concentrate on the transfer of power" to President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20.

PHOTOS: VIOLENCE AT THE U.S. CAPITOL

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

