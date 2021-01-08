Ricketts says demonstrators, not Trump, responsible for assault on U.S. Capitol

Gov. Pete Ricketts says demonstrators, not President Trump, are responsible for the assault on the nation's Capitol.

In answer to questions during a coronavirus briefing Friday, Ricketts said the violence by supporters of Trump following a rally this week where he urged them to march to the Capitol was the protesters' responsibility.

"The president asked for people to protest, but the protesters are the ones who decided to raid the Capitol building," the governor said. "It was completely unacceptable."

"Peaceful protest is the American way," he said. "Violent protest is not acceptable."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday's event was "a disgrace to our country," he said.

Ricketts noted that demonstrators in Lincoln who protested the election results outside the state Capitol remained peaceful on the same day.

The governor said calls for Trump to resign or for impeachment of the president in the wake of this week's events are "a distraction (when we) need to concentrate on the transfer of power" to President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20.

PHOTOS: VIOLENCE AT THE U.S. CAPITOL

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 3

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.