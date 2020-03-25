Ricketts says containing coronavirus comes ahead of Easter gatherings

It's too early to know when the coronavirus outbreak may peak in Nebraska, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday, but his strategy remains focused on slowing the spread of the virus by limiting crowd size rather than closing businesses.

Asked if he agrees with President Donald Trump's assessment that the virus may be sufficiently corralled in time to allow Americans to gather at Easter Sunday church services a couple of weeks from now, Ricketts said he "wants to do what's best" to contain the outbreak.

"Not one size fits all," the governor said at his daily coronavirus news briefing. "There may be parts of the country more lightly impacted."

"It may be different in Omaha than it is in McCook," he said.

"We would all like to get back to normal as quickly as possible," the governor said, "but protective health measures" must come ahead of that goal.

While cities and states across the country have gone to "stay at home" or "safe at home" orders, Ricketts' strategy remains anchored to a directive limiting gatherings in the state to 10 people.

Nebraska is "way ahead" in terms of protective health measures, the governor said, but "we expect more cases as we get more testing."